View Interior Photos of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota has revealed the 2024 Tacoma lineup, which, along with a slew of updates to bring it into the modern era, offers a wide array of configurations. For starters, a new 2.4-liter turbo-four replaces the old V-6 and comes in three versions, with a new iForce Max variant at the top producing 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Here's a detailed look inside.

Toyota finally corrected a longstanding complaint from many customers about ride height and raised the seat over an inch higher than before.

The interior is nice to look at, with logical controls and an improved steering wheel that brings more telescopic range.

On the Trailhunter model, a panel of three upfitter auxiliary switches will ease the installation of any accessory lights or mounts for those in need of more nighttime visibility.

The TRD Pro sticks around at the top of the Tacoma lineup, though it now shares the space with the Trailhunter trim aimed at overlanding. The TRD Pro now rides on a track that's full three inches wider than the base model.

The new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine comes in three variations, spread across the Tacoma's eight trims. The base engine makes 228 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque, while the top trims receive the new iForce Max variant with 326 hp and 465 pound-feet.

Toyota revealed that the new Tacoma will be available with an optional portable JBL speaker. A built-in housing on the dash secures the speaker when it isn't in use, but Bluetooth will allow you to bring it anywhere.

Toyota doubled down on the Tacoma lineup for 2024, introducing new trims and expanding the lineup considerably. There are a total of eight trims, ranging from SR to the top-dog TRD Pro and Trailhunter variants.

Just as the rumor mill has been saying, the Tacoma finally has disc brakes in the rear. It also adds a new five-link coil-spring suspension to crew-cab models from the SR5 up.

The digital gauge cluster is configurable and sits behind a redesigned and refreshingly modern steering wheel.

Pricing and full specs on the Tacoma lineup won't come out for a while yet. We expect we won't get a chance to drive the Tacoma until much closer to the on-sale date, which for the iForce Max variants won't be until spring 2024.

