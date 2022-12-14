The View on Vicky Hartzler's Opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act
Whoopi Goldberg blasted the Republican rep for saying that gay marriage is "misguided and dangerous"
The women blasted Republican representative Vicky Hartzler, who called the bill that guarantees same-sex and interracial marriage "misguided and dangerous"
“I think it just goes to show the power that you have when you stand up for what you believe in,” said Andrew Hartzler, nephew of U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri.
Cummings was among the guests at the White House on Wednesday to watch the marriage equality law signing — something that infuriated Carlson and other far-right figures.View Entire Post ›
"If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges," Whoopi said
Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act
The White House invited a drag performer to a Tuesday celebration of the signing of same-sex-marriage legislation that recently passed Congress with Republican support. Marti Cummings, who claims to be a New York City–based "drag artist" as well as a television personality, political figure, and former city-council candidate, shared his gratitude to President Biden for asking him to attend the ceremony.
Since Obergefell was decided, same-sex marriage bans in 35 states across the country have lain dormant. But should Obergefell be overturned, they would again be activated.
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act today, ensuring that the Supreme Court cannot reverse existing laws and gay and interracial marriages are protected. The fight to legalize gay marriage began back in 2004, when the first marriage licenses were issued to gay couples in San Francisco.
