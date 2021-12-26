View from the Right: Justice prevails in Rittenhouse trial

Jury trials are expensive and inconvenient for the government, so in recent years a flood of misdemeanor and non-violent felonies has made their use in the justice system increasingly rare. Prosecutors use a host of techniques to nudge or even coerce the accused to accept a plea bargain rather than take their case to trial, including long pre-trial detentions, stacked charges potentially carrying many years of incarceration, and threats that non-compliance might result in prosecutions against the accused’s family members.

In those ways, many Americans are effectively coerced out of their constitutional right to a trial by a jury of their peers. One U.S. Supreme Court justice wryly noted in 2012 that America’s modern criminal courts operate on a “system of pleas, not trials.” But the citizen jury, often composed of irritated and reluctant conscripts, remains the bulwark of our justice system, especially in cases of serious felonies.

Sometimes juries fail spectacularly, as when one-time Heisman Trophy winner and sometime actor O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995. Despite the victims’ blood being found in Simpson’s car and on his property, and his being unaccounted for more than an hour around the time of the killing, the jury found him not guilty on all counts. Justice was partly served later, when a civil case against Simpson levied heavy damages against him for the deaths, and again when he was convicted and given a 33-year sentence for armed robbery in Las Vegas, though he served only nine years.

But sometimes, despite intense public pressure, juries show great courage and wisdom. The verdict in the recent Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is an example.

The measured decision came despite distorted and biased media coverage leading up to and through the trial, and the threatening chants of anti-Rittenhouse demonstrators penetrating the courtroom in a city that a year earlier had been set ablaze at a BLM protest-turned-riot. That is where Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two.

Not swayed by the tumult, the jury carefully examined all the evidence, deliberated for three days, and scrupulously followed the law with not-guilty verdicts on all counts – first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under age 18.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers offered a compelling defense – self-defense – and the jury was convinced. It might have gone otherwise had the defense not offered compelling video recorded by conservative media representatives covering the event. One video showed Rittenhouse cleaning graffiti off a building. In another, he openly carried an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at the dealership, explaining to the reporter he had come to his father’s hometown to help the owner defend his property after cars in another lot had been torched the night before.

But the crucial video showed Rittenhouse fleeing down the street from a man whom he said had repeatedly threatened to kill him during the course of the day. When the man, convicted multiple child molester Joseph Rosenbaum, brought Rittenhouse down on the pavement and grabbed for the rifle, Rittenhouse fired and mortally wounded him. Before Rittenhouse could rise, another man ran up and connected with a flying kick to his head. When another man, Anthony Huber, hit Rittenhouse in the head with a skateboard, Rittenhouse fired at and killed him as well. A fourth assailant pointed a handgun at Rittenhouse but before he could fire the still-prone Rittenhouse severely wounded him in his gun arm.

Rittenhouse told the court he then continued his flight to the police line, where he was pepper sprayed when he tried to turn himself in. He did turn himself in early the next day.

The jury of Rittenhouse’s peers no doubt put themselves in the young man’s place – chased by a crowd of maniacs and thrilled onlookers, knocked to the ground, struck in the head by a hard kick and a skateboard, and then looking down the barrel of a gun.

The liberal media, and even President Biden, painted Rittenhouse as a white supremacist after the shootings, without any evidence, and some media sources either deliberately or ignorantly spread the rumor that the three men Rittenhouse shot were black (all were white).

I have discussed the case with people who feel that the Rittenhouse case was a miscarriage of justice. Some say he was guilty of outright murder, others that he deserved “to get at least some prison time,” or that “he had no business being there.” But when I ask what laws Rittenhouse broke, they can offer none.

Despite our present “system of pleas, not trials,” justice isn’t a system of feel-good compromises, where the angriest and loudest always get at least a consolation prize. Rittenhouse was legally entitled to openly carry the AR-15 under the laws of Wisconsin, where it is considered a hunting rifle. He was as entitled to be on the streets of Kenosha that day and night as the hundreds of demonstrators. He was entitled to self-defense using lethal force in a situation where a reasonable person would feel in jeopardy of serious bodily injury or death. Through the videos, the jury could feel the terror that led to the shootings.

Philosopher John Locke said God endowed all men with the right to life, liberty and property, because without life he has nothing at all, and without liberty and property, life is short and miserable. The Rittenhouse jury confirmed that foundational principle of our republic.

