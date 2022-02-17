Our view: Local homicide statistics tell own story about community

The nation’s crime rate has received a lot of attention from politicians at all levels of office, and it is an issue of great interest among voters. The perception, both nationally and locally, is that crime is on the rise across the board, eroding public safety.

Statistics in some crime categories are increasing, and there are places across the country where it appears one is more likely to be the victim of a crime.

It is no secret crime coverage generates significant interest from the media, and if the public sees a steady stream of breathless crime-related stories, the result could be that a community has suddenly been overrun by persistent lawlessness. This can be amplified in cases where criminal conduct takes place at high-profile destinations such as the shooting (with no fatalities) at the South Plains Mall last December.

A closer look at the numbers in a specific category and the contributing factors behind them can provide better context. For example, our recent report about non-traffic homicides last year indicated there were fewer than in 2020. While there might be a modicum of relief found in that news, there were still 31 homicides in Lubbock during 2021, the second-highest total in the past seven years.

Police say the great majority of these cases can be linked to domestic, gang and drug violence – the three usual suspects, as it were, in non-traffic homicides. The Lubbock Police Department continues to assure people that an average citizen not involved in criminal activity is also not likely to be the target of a violent crime.

“If you take out domestic disputes, drug-related and gang-related narcotics, it drops the number of homicides drastically if you’re not involved in criminal activity,” LPD Lt. Leath McClure said in our story. “That’s less than half of a percent that the average law-abiding citizen is going to be involved or caught up in something like a violent crime.”

To the credit of local law enforcement, only three of the homicide cases are still open while parties in all of the remaining cases have been identified or arrested, according to our story.

According to statistics, the average number of homicides in Lubbock between 2009-2019 was 14. The figures are higher the past two years, but police have not said whether this is the new normal or these two years are simply anomalies.

Certainly, a case can be made for how different the past two years have been. The nation continues through an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has left death, loss and, in too many cases, desperation, in its wake. It has disrupted virtually every corner of life and brought a relentless sense of uncertainty that was not present before March 2020.

Some might suggest that because the city continues to grow steadily, so also might its crime rate. However, LPD officials say that is not the case when it comes to the city’s homicide cases.

“Lubbock is growing, but I would hate to say that that’s the reason for the increase or the sustained number of homicides because there’s a lot of law-abiding citizens and good people that are moving to Lubbock,” McClure said. “I feel very confident saying, ‘If you commit a homicide in Lubbock, you will be caught.’”

