'The View': Meghan McCain Calls Sherri Shepherd 'Nasty' After The Latter Claims The Two Aren't Close Friends, Says 'I Don't Know Her'

Sherri Shepherd may have just spawned a war of words as she gets called “nasty,” by another former The View co-host Meghan McCain.

Earlier this week, former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she threw a little shade at political commentator Meghan McCain.

A few days later, McCain clapped back at Shepherd during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM talk show. Not only did the conservative personality call out her fellow The View co-host for seeking “publicity,” but also the “toxic mean girl” daytime talk show culture.

Shepherd says she keeps in touch with every former The View co-host except Meghan McCain

"You know, everybody! We're all family. I was with Joy (Behar) in the Hamptons. I just called Whoopi the other day when she was in Italy. Just everybody," Shepherd said

She added, “Not Meghan, but everybody else.”

McCain hit back at Shepherd's comments.

While speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM talk show, McCain clapped back at Shepherd’s comments, saying the former The View co-host is just “looking for publicity.”

“I don’t know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show like 15 years before me, when I was in high school, so I don’t know why anyone is under the impression that we’re close friends,” McCain said on the September 13th episode of Andy Cohen Live.

She continued, “A really easy way to get publicity is to try and fight with me. I tend to fight more these days with people like Kari Lake — we’re talking about people that are running for governor of Arizona.”

McCain says the daytime talk show culture has a “toxic mean girl” reputation.

“The thing that makes me the most sad about it is [that] The View is really hard and I think anyone who’s done it knows how hard it is,” McCain shared. “There’s also this toxic mean girl reputation that’s not only with The View, but in daytime talk in general and I wish we would all just stop, there’s no need to be nasty.”

McCain said that Sherri Shepherd took jabs at her “multiple times” while she was on 'The View' and she doesn’t “understand it.”

“I don’t know why anyone would be under the impression I’m close friends with her, obviously we are not and I’m not up in my feelings about it. I never think about her at all,” McCain explained. “It just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do in a very strange way to start your new talk show that’s supposed to be light and positive for women to like trash someone and I know what she’s doing. I mean, we’re all smart. She’s like, throwing shade and making it a point to say like, ‘All the alumni at The View get along and braid each other’s hair and go to sleepovers except Meghan.’”

