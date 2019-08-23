View Photos of the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. 2020 Toyota Supra
The 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-350 and 2020 Toyota Supra both wear legendary model names with long lines of heritage, but they have not previously been in production simultaneously. Now that both appear in their makers' respective line-ups at the same time, we've compared their performances in our track tests and in hard driving on roads suited to revealing their characters. Read the full comparison test here.
