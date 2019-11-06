View Photos of 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S Prototype
Quicker, more powerful, and heavier than before, the new 911 Turbo S is as rapid as it is comfortable.
Although the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S won't be officially announced until next spring, we recently rode in it in the mountains surrounding Nice, France, and Monaco. Bigger and heavier than before, it's also substantially more powerful and quicker. Read the full story here.
Quicker, more powerful, and heavier than before, the new 911 Turbo S is as rapid as it is comfortable.