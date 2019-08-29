View Photos of the 2020 Volvo XC60 Polestar
Volvo's compact luxury plug-in hybrid ute sports big power, manually adjustable dampers, and huge wheels and tires.
The 2020 XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered is the latest performance model released under the Polestar banner, meaning it's been massaged by Volvo's in-house tuning outfit. Polestar's touch includes software changes to the plug-in hybrid powertrain that net additional horsepower, as well as a full complement of braking and handling upgrades. Read the full story here.
