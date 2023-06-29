View Photos of the 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

Toyota is revising the GR86 sports car for 2024 with a newly available Performance package and a Trueno Edition model. This special edition is meant to evoke the AE86 Sprinter Trueno from the 1980s that later became famous for its drifting prowess and being featured in the Initial D series.

Read the Full Story

The Trueno Edition comes with a black hood and other black trim pieces.

Toyota

It also has black side graphics and special 18-inch wheels.

Toyota

The Trueno Edition will be available in either white or red.

Toyota

The duckbill spoiler is also painted black.

Toyota

Trueno badges adorn the front bumper and rear decklid.

Toyota

Inside, you get red leather accents for the seats and red stitching.

Toyota

Only 860 units of the Trueno Edition will be made for the U.S. market.

Toyota

The GR86's new Performance package includes Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes with larger rotors front and rear.

Toyota

The Performance package is standard for the Trueno and optional for other GR86 models.

Toyota

Toyota also says it can retrofit the package for 2022 and 2023 GR86s.

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Pit+Paddock

You Might Also Like