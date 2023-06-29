View Photos of the 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition
Toyota is revising the GR86 sports car for 2024 with a newly available Performance package and a Trueno Edition model. This special edition is meant to evoke the AE86 Sprinter Trueno from the 1980s that later became famous for its drifting prowess and being featured in the Initial D series.
The Trueno Edition comes with a black hood and other black trim pieces.
It also has black side graphics and special 18-inch wheels.
The Trueno Edition will be available in either white or red.
The duckbill spoiler is also painted black.
Trueno badges adorn the front bumper and rear decklid.
Inside, you get red leather accents for the seats and red stitching.
Only 860 units of the Trueno Edition will be made for the U.S. market.
The GR86's new Performance package includes Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes with larger rotors front and rear.
The Performance package is standard for the Trueno and optional for other GR86 models.
Toyota also says it can retrofit the package for 2022 and 2023 GR86s.
