View Photos of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Toyota

The Toyota Grand Highlander is more than a mere stretching act. This brand-spankin'-new crossover is Toyota's attempt to fill the large chasm between the standard Highlander and the body-on-frame Sequoia. With sharp interior appointments and a third row that can actually fit an adult, the Grand Highlander is poised to bring the fight to the likes of the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride, and Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The Toyota Grand Highlander is a fair bit larger than the Highlander with which it shares part of a name.

The Grand Highlander's wheelbase is 3.9 inches longer than the Highlander, while the vehicle is 6.5 inches longer overall (4.0 inches longer than an XSE), as well as 2.3 inches wider.

The Grand Highlander offers nearly one-third more cargo space behind the third row than a regular ol' Highlander.

No matter which seat you end up with, there's a USB-C port ready to charge whatever's in your pocket.

A 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is standard on every Grand Highlander.

Three powertrains are available in the Grand Highlander.

The base turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four makes 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, while the middle-of-the-lineup hybrid reduces net output to 245 horsepower in the name of better fuel economy.

At the tippy-top of the powertrain pyramid is the Hybrid Max, which mates the 265-hp turbo four with a single electric motor and another motor on the rear axle, ramping net output to a meaty 362 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

With so many configurations on offer, the Grand Highlander's price varies from $44,405 to $59,460.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.

