View Photos of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner marks the return of the PreRunner nameplate, and here is a close-up look at it inside and out.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner's turbocharged 2.4-liter engine makes up to 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.
The 2024 Toyota PreRunner is offered exclusively in two-door guise.
In spite of its extended cab (or XtraCab in Toyota parlance) appearance, the 2024 Toyota TRD PreRunner only offers seating for two.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner comes standard with a six-foot bed.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner is a rear-drive-only affair.
A host of items come standard, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner's passenger-side seat is capable of folding down flat and features a hard surface on its back.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner comes standard with 17-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.
Two-door Tacomas feature leaf springs at the rear axle.
The front suspension of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner includes a set of twin-tube shocks.
The rear of the cab includes multiple covered storage areas.
