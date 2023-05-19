View Photos of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner

Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner marks the return of the PreRunner nameplate, and here is a close-up look at it inside and out.

READ THE FULL STORY

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner's turbocharged 2.4-liter engine makes up to 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.



Toyota

The 2024 Toyota PreRunner is offered exclusively in two-door guise.

Toyota

In spite of its extended cab (or XtraCab in Toyota parlance) appearance, the 2024 Toyota TRD PreRunner only offers seating for two.

Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner comes standard with a six-foot bed.

Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner is a rear-drive-only affair.

Toyota

A host of items come standard, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner's passenger-side seat is capable of folding down flat and features a hard surface on its back.

Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner comes standard with 17-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

Toyota

Two-door Tacomas feature leaf springs at the rear axle.

Toyota

The front suspension of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner includes a set of twin-tube shocks.

Toyota

The rear of the cab includes multiple covered storage areas.

Toyota

Toyota

Toyota

Toyota

Toyota

You Might Also Like