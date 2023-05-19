View Photos of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner

Photography By Toyota
·1 min read
2024 toyota tacoma prerunner
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner PhotosToyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner marks the return of the PreRunner nameplate, and here is a close-up look at it inside and out.

READ THE FULL STORY

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner's turbocharged 2.4-liter engine makes up to 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

2024 toyota tacoma prerunner
Toyota

The 2024 Toyota PreRunner is offered exclusively in two-door guise.

2024 toyota tacoma prerunner
Toyota

In spite of its extended cab (or XtraCab in Toyota parlance) appearance, the 2024 Toyota TRD PreRunner only offers seating for two.

2024 toyota tacoma prerunner
Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner comes standard with a six-foot bed.

2024 toyota tacoma prerunner
Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner is a rear-drive-only affair.

2024 toyota tacoma prerunner
Toyota

A host of items come standard, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner's passenger-side seat is capable of folding down flat and features a hard surface on its back.

2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner comes standard with 17-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota

Two-door Tacomas feature leaf springs at the rear axle.

2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota

The front suspension of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner includes a set of twin-tube shocks.

2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota

The rear of the cab includes multiple covered storage areas.

2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota
2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota
2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota
2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota
2024 toyota tacoma trd prerunner
Toyota

You Might Also Like