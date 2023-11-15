View Photos of the 2025 Toyota Camry
The 2025 Toyota Camry introduces a new generation of the popular family sedan. Not only does every model now have a hybrid powertrain, but each can be paired with all-wheel drive.
The Camry's new face takes inspiration from the recently redesigned Toyota Prius, specifically its distinctive headlight design.
Front-wheel-drive Camrys feature a four-cylinder gas engine and two electric motors making a combined 225 horsepower; all-wheel-drive examples have a third electric motor on the rear axle that bumps the total to 232 hp.
The 2025 Toyota Camry lineup is divided into two types: cushy and sporty. The SE and XSE (shown here) are the latter, and they have a stiffer suspension than the LE and XLE trims.
The Camry XSE's sportier demeanor is accompanied by these 19-inch wheels.
Inside, the upper-tier XSE and XLE trims have a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Seen here with vivid red leather upholstery, the Camry XSE comes standard with ambient interior lighting and a heated steering wheel.
The new Camry features an elevated center console, and it also offers a panoramic sunroof. Fancier models have acoustic glass for a quieter experience.
The 2025 Camry competes against other mainstream mid-size sedans such as the Honda Accord and the Hyundai Sonata.
Along with redesigned taillights, the new Camry features a body-colored rear diffuser and dual exhaust tips.
While Toyota hasn't yet released pricing, we expect the 2025 Camry to be slightly more expensive than the outgoing generation's hybrid models which started around $30,000.
2025 Toyota Camry XSE
You Might Also Like