View Photos of the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is a new mid-size SUV that comes standard with a 243-hp hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. The Crown Signia replaces the Toyota Venza, which will be retired after the 2024 model year.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is a two-row mid-size SUV with seating for five.

Every Crown Signia has an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with a trio of electric motors.

Inside, front passengers face a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a center touchscreen with a matching measurement. The infotainment system features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Along with what appears to be useful cargo space, the Crown Signia comes with a host of standard driver assists, including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist.

The Crown Signia cribs some of its styling from the Toyota Crown sedan, but other than its distinctive face, the rest of the Signia looks more traditional.

Unlike the Venza SUV that it's replacing, the Crown Signia is actually rated to tow, with the capability to pull up to 2700 pounds.

Toyota will offer the Crown Signia in two different trim levels: XLE and Limited. The latter is fancier, with 21-inch wheels, heated rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Toyota hasn't yet released pricing for the 2025 Crown Signia, but we think it'll cost between $45,000 and $55,000 when it goes on sale sometime next year.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

