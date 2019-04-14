View Photos of the I.D. Roomzz Electric SUV Concept

Volkswagen is expanding its range of all-electric concept vehicles with the debut of the mid-size I.D. Roomzz SUV at the Shanghai auto show. The I.D. Roomzz's odd name is in character with those of the other I.D. vehicles VW has shown already; it joins the I.D. Crozz, the I.D. Buzz, and three other I.D.-branded concepts, many of which Volkswagen claims to be ushering toward production with assembly starting in 2020.