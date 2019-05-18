View Photos of the First Hot Wheels Toy Based on a Fan's Custom Car
A flame-throwing, 600-hp ground-bound jet from Jersey is cool enough-then they up and made a toy version.
Luis Rodriguez built the original 2JetZ (pronounced "Two Jet Zee") as an homage to a single-seat jet fighter, and it was the winning entry in a contest to find a new design for a Hot Wheels toy. The military inspiration extends to "nose art" on the riveted fuselage.
