View Photos of the Goodyear Wingfoot Two Airship

Goodyear's newest-generation Blimp doesn't ferry passengers from one place to another, nor does it carry cargo anywhere, engage in dogfights with other blimps, or drop bombs. It's great at capturing those Brent Musburger–spec establishing shots of televised sporting events ("You are looking live at . . . "), but overall its utility is limited. It cruises at about 40 mph and tops out near 80. It's enormous but can carry only 14 people because much of it-up to 297,527 cubic feet-is filled with inert gas.

Also, it's not a blimp.