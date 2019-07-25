View Photos of our New Long-Term 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Eyeing the sweet spot between performance and practicality, we wrangle possibly the best all-around Mustang for 40,000 miles of servitude.
With the perfect balance of performance enhancements and desirable features, the Bullitt edition is an excellent driver's car that truly can be enjoyed every day. Likewise, its unmistakable appearance helps it stand out on the street better than any current Mustang not wearing a Shelby badge. Read the full story here.
Eyeing the sweet spot between performance and practicality, we wrangle possibly the best all-around Mustang for 40,000 miles of servitude.