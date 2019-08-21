View Photos of the Mercedes GLE vs. BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Porsche Cayenne
The luxury-SUV segment continues to evolve and grow into something that can handle more than the maze of the mall parking structure.
With SUVs of all sizes and types outselling Corona on Taco Tuesdays, it's easy to forget how relatively young so many of them are. When Mercedes launched the proto-GLE, the M-class, in 1997, SUVs were still mostly Ford Explorers and Jeep Grand Cherokees. The luxury class in particular was so infantile that the first M had a ladder frame. Read the full story here.
