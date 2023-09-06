View Photos of the Toyota Century SUV
Toyota has revealed a new SUV version of the Century, a Japan-only model meant for chauffeuring.
Priced at $170,000 in Japan, the Toyota Century SUV was developed largely for chauffeur-driven motorists and packs a long list of luxury features.
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia joins the Nightshade brigade, following the Tundra. The Platinum trims adds option of a TRD Off-Road Package.
The first Toyota Century SUV will make its debut on September 6 with a luxurious interior, hybrid power, and a stately-looking exterior design.
The Toyota engineer known as “Mr. Land Cruiser,” Takeo Konda, called the 1998 Land Cruiser the biggest advance in the model’s history.
Fuel economy figures for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser show the hybrid powertrain brings big gains.
Toyota has made a trademark filing for a vehicle called the Land Hopper. It may refer to one of the vehicles teased during the 2024 Land Cruiser reveal.
This week's podcast sees us recap the Toyota Land Cruiser reveal from the ground, cover a lot of other news and drive some other hybrid Toyotas.
