View Photos of the Toyota EPU Concept

Toyota is introducing a new concept at the Tokyo auto show called the EPU, for electric pickup. This model shows what a future EV mid-size pickup truck could look like.
Despite being a concept, the EPU looks like it's close to production-ready.
Toyota says the EPU concept is 199.6 inches long and 67.3 inches tall. Oh, and its hips are 75.3 inches apart.
Is this what the dashboard of future Toyota models will look like? If so, we think it's pretty rad.
Inside, the EPU has a yoke-style steering wheel, and the dashboard appears to double as a countertop.
The Toyota EPU's tailgate has an end section that works as a backstop.
For those who want to hang 10, the EPU can carry a surf board on top with the help of a bed-mounted rack.
The EPU concept is said to have a wheelbase that measures a lengthy 131.9 inches.
With the EPU, you and your bestest friends can head to the coast and catch a breathtaking sunset.
These horizontal taillights are pretty cool, and everyone will know what you're driving is a Toyota.
