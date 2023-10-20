View Photos of the Toyota EPU Concept

Toyota is introducing a new concept at the Tokyo auto show called the EPU, for electric pickup. This model shows what a future EV mid-size pickup truck could look like.

Read the Full Story

Despite being a concept, the EPU looks like it's close to production-ready.

Toyota

Toyota says the EPU concept is 199.6 inches long and 67.3 inches tall. Oh, and its hips are 75.3 inches apart.

Toyota

Is this what the dashboard of future Toyota models will look like? If so, we think it's pretty rad.

Toyota

Inside, the EPU has a yoke-style steering wheel, and the dashboard appears to double as a countertop.

Toyota

The Toyota EPU's tailgate has an end section that works as a backstop.

Toyota

For those who want to hang 10, the EPU can carry a surf board on top with the help of a bed-mounted rack.

Toyota

The EPU concept is said to have a wheelbase that measures a lengthy 131.9 inches.

Toyota

With the EPU, you and your bestest friends can head to the coast and catch a breathtaking sunset.

Toyota

These horizontal taillights are pretty cool, and everyone will know what you're driving is a Toyota.

Toyota

You Might Also Like