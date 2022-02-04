Our view: Reducing gun violence can't be at the expense of social justice reform

In the racial reckoning that followed the 2020 killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, Democratic elected officials and candidates were unequivocal: Efforts to end discrimination and drive equity in our nation would be supported and encouraged in any and every way possible.

Reforms — such as legislation passed in New York's Legislature that reformed bail structures — would expand. New ones, including the release of long-hidden police disciplinary records, would and did become law.

Police accountability was pledged by candidates up and down the ballot in 2020 — and again in off-year elections in 2021. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who sought a second term last year, made considerable hay in his campaign about how the Garden State would not "go back."

New Jersey, he meant, would not return to the status quo.

Meanwhile, police leaders across the nation marched in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, launched listening tours and community engagement initiatives and worked to recruit more diverse new officers.

The unjust killings of Floyd and Taylor spurred a much-needed consciousness-raising on racial injustice. That effort has continued — even in the face of a challenging pandemic that has upended nearly every aspect of American life.

And it must continue.

Now, though, Democrats in power from the White House to state capitols to Gracie Mansion in New York City, are attempting some very tricky trapeze maneuvers in trying to balance their commitments to police reform as a tool to achieve racial justice while also channeling resources to police agencies to address an alarming rise in gun violence.

In New Jersey, we've reported on the spike in gun violence — in Newark, Jersey City and most especially Paterson, where there were record numbers of homicides in both 2021 and 2020.

Matt Platkin is shown in Trenton after Gov. Murphy (not shown) announced Platkin as his choice for next New Jersey Attorney General. Thursday, February 3, 2022

On Thursday, Murphy named Matt Platkin as New Jersey's next attorney general. Platkin acknowledged that New Jersey law enforcement agencies must continue to build relationships — and trust — with Black and Brown communities, while also working rapidly to address the gun violence crisis.

Story continues

"We will use every tool at our disposal to tackle the root causes of gun violence," Platkin said. "Under my leadership, the office will also place great priority on protecting the civil rights of all of our residents. We must acknowledge that, for too many, the trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve is broken. We will redouble our efforts to repair that trust."

Murphy acknowledged the importance of that balance in a recent conversation with the USA TODAY Network New Jersey, saying that while the gun violence scourge must be answered with new law enforcement resources, law enforcement efforts to resolve community tensions on racial lines are still critical.

"We still have work to do," Murphy said.

In a similar discussion with our colleagues in the Empire State, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that curbing the violence was a top priority — even as police agencies must continue to do better engaging with communities of color.

"Well, that's the balance that is very important to strike, Hochul said. "But right now, there is an unease, there's an anxiety that was not there before the pandemic hit. … We have to deal with the sense that people don't feel comfortable in their streets."

President Joe Biden hands a note to New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a discussion on gun violence strategies, at police headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: NYAB213

Hochul took part in President Joe Biden's visit to New York City Thursday. Biden, along with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, met with the governor and Mayor Eric Adams to announce new federal initiatives to stem the flow of illegal guns.

The high-profile visit follows the shootings of New York Police Department officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera in Harlem last month after they were called to respond to a domestic disturbance. Rivera, 22, died at the scene. Mora, 27, died after being taken off life support last week.

Obviously, it's critical that elected officials work to make our communities safe — and we need them to do so.

Ed Forbes: Phil Murphy begins a second term. Here's what he revealed about his agenda

Charles Stile: Can cautious Democrats complete social justice pledges? We'll see

They must avoid the false choice, however, that tamping down crime means violating civil rights or disrespecting the people who live in the neighborhoods most affected by crime. It is quite possible, and necessary, to improve public safety while also addressing social injustice and systemic racism.

Our law enforcement agencies must continue their imperative work to keep our communities safe — particularly targeting the traffic flow of illegal guns into the most vulnerable neighborhoods in our cities. And they can and should continue efforts to better engage Black and brown communities in new and healthy ways.

In neighborhoods with no opportunity, there is no hope, and that's often what draws young men into criminal activity. Our politicians, therefore, while affording police resources to decrease shootings and violence, must also make good on their pledges to invest in job creation.

Put simply, the balance Platkin described must be struck.

We encourage our readers to tell our elected officials that they expect a holistic approach to fighting the violent tide of crime — tackling gun trafficking and shootings and continuing vital progress made on social justice promotion.

We expect the same.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ police must reduce gun violence and respect civil rights