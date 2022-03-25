Our view: Is rolling back bail reform a smart way to tackle gun crime? More like savvy politics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
USA TODAY Network New York Editorial Board
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York

The troubling rise in violent shooting crimes continues to stymie the Empire State's pandemic recovery — as COVID-19 surged, so did gun violence in New York's largest cities. Now, as we emerge from a two-year public crisis, New Yorkers are clamoring for safety.

As we've reported, cities like Poughkeepsie, Yonkers and Rochester have all experienced spikes in shootings and gun-related deaths. In 2020 alone, New York recorded an 80% rise in shooting deaths. In January, our USA TODAY Network New York Editorial Board asked Gov. Kathy Hochul about her plans to address public safety in her 2022 budget proposal. She outlined a series of measures that we broadly support: targeting illegal gun trafficking, deploying state police resources to aid urban police departments and funding community-building initiatives.

All the while, Hochul said, her administration would balance its crime reduction efforts with commitments to ongoing police reform and social justice for New York's Black and brown communities.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the New York State Democratic Convention in New York on Feb. 17, 2022.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the New York State Democratic Convention in New York on Feb. 17, 2022.

This week, though, we learned that Hochul is seeking to negotiate with leaders in the state Assembly and state Senate to roll back parts of New York's 2019 bail reforms, which notably made the Empire State the only state in the union to block judges making bail determinations from considering the dangers posed by defendants. Hochul is seeking to amend current bail statutes in her budget proposal, which is due to the Legislature on April 1, as The New York Post first reported.

Among the other changes Hochul proposes:

  • Make certain gun-related offenses and hate crimes subject to arrests and not desk appearance tickets

  • Expand the number of gun crimes that include bail eligibility

  • Allow prosecutors broader avenues to pursue gun trafficking

Hochul also plans to increase funding for vital pretrial, diversion and employment programs targeted at the state's neediest communities, increase funding for mental health services and implement $500 million appropriated for the "Raise the Age" statute.

We believe these reforms are aligned with Hochul's agenda to lower gun crime while providing communities in need with new resources and support — but we are disappointed that they come at the expense of reforms on bail that we see as critical to mitigating a seemingly endless cycles of crime in poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in our cities.

Our view: Reducing gun violence can't be at the expense of social justice reform

Ed Forbes: Will Kathy Hochul's pragmatic ambitions pay off? We'll see

They're also part and parcel to a new wave of Democratic politics. As we've seen with the rise of Mayor Eric Adams in New York City Hall, voters are less enamored with progressive police reform in the face of rising crime. The progressive mood has given way to a more pragmatic approach — even as social justice and police reform advocates balk at Hochul's proposals to ease bail reform.

It's clear to us that Hochul is playing savvy politics: Too often — to the point that it has become an expected canard — we hear from Hochul's Republican colleauges and, even more disappointingly from police leaders, that the 2019 bail reform package is, at least in part, to blame for the rise in gun crimes across the state.

The truth, of course, is that no concrete correlation can be drawn between the impacts of bail reform and that spike in shootings — a spike that's been mirrored in cities across the country in states with far more stringent bail laws than New York's. In a conversation with our editorial board this week, members of the governor's staff agreed with that assessment.

In this episode, we see Hochul attempting to trump that canard — months before it becomes a talking point on her campaign trail to a term in the Executive Chamber in her own right. Should Hochul's adjustments to bail statutes succeed in the Legislature, she'll be able to turn the tables on Republican rivals by telling white suburban voters that she buttoned up bail reform while simultaneously tackling gun violence. And she'll be able to assure Black voters in urban settings that she is continuing to invest in programs that prevent and divert crime.

Will it work? The proof remains to be seen in the Albany pudding as the Legislature wends its way toward the end of its session later this spring.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY bail reform: Can it put a dent in gun crime?

Recommended Stories

  • My transgender son made me a better father. Don't pass bills that could hurt him

    Having a 10-year-old transgender son has taught me as much about freedom as my service in the military. Yet two bills put our freedom in peril.

  • Feedback: Hollywood history and the Academy Museum's stumble

    Readers react to our coverage of an Academy Museum outcry, scammers on TV, an Aaron Lewis interview and a film critic's reviews.

  • Oscars: Who Will Win, Who Should Win

    Best Picture WILL WIN: CODA Only 10 films have ever received more nominations than The Power of the Dog, this year’s nom leader with 12. But it’s a polarizing film that may not play as well on the Academy’s preferential ballot as CODA, the story and cast of which charms everyone. Either film would become […]

  • LETTER: Congress should convert all oil companies to utility companies

    Changing oil companies to nonprofit utility companies would reduce gas prices, stimulate the economy and make the U.S. energy independent.

  • Two Denton police officers stabbed after pursuing arrest of out-of-state sex offender

    Two Denton police officers were stabbed Thursday after trying to pursue the arrest of a man who was wanted out of Tennessee on multiple outstanding warrants.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Dozens of Teens Arrested as TikTok Trend Spirals ‘Out of Hand’

    Volusia Sheriff; Peachtree City PoliceWhile catching up with some classmates at school on Tuesday morning, North Carolina ninth-grader Andrea Alonso suddenly felt an intense pain in her eye.“She was talking to her friends at the school door, and she felt that something hit her,” Andrea’s mother, Ana Rosa Alonso, told The Daily Beast.After Andrea called her in a panic, Alonso rushed to Olympic High School in Charlotte and found the school nurse preparing her daughter to be taken to the hospital.“

  • Florida Bridge Tender Is Arrested and Fired from Her Job After Police Discovered She Lied About Her Role In the Death of a Grandmother Crossing Bridge

    A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]

  • Four Dead After Suspected ‘Group Jump’ From Seventh Floor Balcony

    Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said

  • Biden has sharp response to reporter: 'You're playing a game with me'

    President Biden on Thursday had a sharp response to a reporter who asked why he though the latest sanctions would change Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior after previous steps did not stop Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Let's get something straight ... I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO leaders."Sanctions never deter - you keep talking...

  • Two babies found living in filth inside RV in Palatka, father arrested

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a disabled mobile receiving a tip that a man was living inside a mobile home with no running water, electricity, or working septic system with a one and two-year-old.

  • UK sanctions daughter of Russia's foreign minister, who somehow bought a $5 million apartment in London in cash aged 21

    Polina Kovaleva, who lives a luxurious lifestyle in London, is the latest family members of one of Vladimir Putin's inner circle to be blacklisted.

  • Former Psych Ward Nurse Convicted In Cold Case Murder Of 12-Year-Old In 1986

    A former Washington psych nurse will likely die in prison for the 1986 murder of a 12-year-old that he was linked to through DNA. That DNA evidence led to the Tuesday conviction of Gary Hartman, 70, for the 1986 rape and murder of pre-teen Michella Welch in Tacoma, Washington, KOMO News reports. He was found guilty of first degree murder during the bench trial he had requested after less than two hours, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. Hartman, a former nurse, apologized and sobbed during t

  • 'I Hope You're Haunted By My Limp Body:' Cleveland Serial Rapist Who Pretended To Be Uber Driver Sentenced

    A serial rapist who sometimes pretended to be an Uber driver to lure in his victims has been sentenced for his crimes. Christian Burks, 26, was accused of kidnapping and raping five women between October 2017 and December 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio, as previously announced by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 41-44 and a half years in prison for a multitude of charges to which he had pleaded guilty to on March 9. Burks pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, fo

  • Russia's defence minister resurfaces after dropping out of view

    Sergei Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was spotted on a split screen of top officials as Putin met his Security Council remotely in footage aired by Russia's RIA news agency. The 66-year-old minister had not been seen for 12 days, some Russian media outlets said on Wednesday, prompting speculation about his whereabouts.

  • Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine - A War Expert's Analysis

    John Heilemann talks with international affairs and national security guru Tom Nichols, contributing writer at The Atlantic, longtime senior faculty member at the U.S. Naval War College, and author of eight books on foreign policy and politics, including, most recently, Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy. Heilemann and Nichols assess Vladimir Putin’s calculations in the face of the Russian military's inability to win a swift and decisive victory, how President Zelen

  • 3-month-old baby kidnapped while mom was sleeping, Wisconsin cops say. Teens arrested

    The 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls were found with the child several hours later, police said.

  • Russian agents charged with targeting U.S. nuclear plant, Saudi oil refinery

    U.S. and British officials on Thursday accused the Russian government of running a years-long campaign to hack into critical infrastructure, including an American nuclear plant and a Saudi oil refinery. The announcement was paired with the unsealing of criminal charges against four Russian government officials, whom the U.S. Department of Justice accused of carrying out two major hacking operations aimed at the global energy sector. Thousands of computers in 135 countries were affected between 2012 and 2018, U.S. prosecutors said.

  • Owner granted bond in case involving SC woman who lost both arms in dog attack

    South Carolina woman, 39, was mauled by three dogs as she walked along a rural road in Abbeville County. She is in ICU in a Greenville hospital.

  • Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

    From offering Bitcoin to Russian soldiers who abandon their tanks to allegedly hacking Russian state TV, Anonymous is staying involved in the conflict.