Our view: Is rolling back bail reform a smart way to tackle gun crime? More like savvy politics

The troubling rise in violent shooting crimes continues to stymie the Empire State's pandemic recovery — as COVID-19 surged, so did gun violence in New York's largest cities. Now, as we emerge from a two-year public crisis, New Yorkers are clamoring for safety.

As we've reported, cities like Poughkeepsie, Yonkers and Rochester have all experienced spikes in shootings and gun-related deaths. In 2020 alone, New York recorded an 80% rise in shooting deaths. In January, our USA TODAY Network New York Editorial Board asked Gov. Kathy Hochul about her plans to address public safety in her 2022 budget proposal. She outlined a series of measures that we broadly support: targeting illegal gun trafficking, deploying state police resources to aid urban police departments and funding community-building initiatives.

All the while, Hochul said, her administration would balance its crime reduction efforts with commitments to ongoing police reform and social justice for New York's Black and brown communities.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the New York State Democratic Convention in New York on Feb. 17, 2022.

This week, though, we learned that Hochul is seeking to negotiate with leaders in the state Assembly and state Senate to roll back parts of New York's 2019 bail reforms, which notably made the Empire State the only state in the union to block judges making bail determinations from considering the dangers posed by defendants. Hochul is seeking to amend current bail statutes in her budget proposal, which is due to the Legislature on April 1, as The New York Post first reported.

Among the other changes Hochul proposes:

Make certain gun-related offenses and hate crimes subject to arrests and not desk appearance tickets

Expand the number of gun crimes that include bail eligibility

Allow prosecutors broader avenues to pursue gun trafficking

Hochul also plans to increase funding for vital pretrial, diversion and employment programs targeted at the state's neediest communities, increase funding for mental health services and implement $500 million appropriated for the "Raise the Age" statute.

Story continues

We believe these reforms are aligned with Hochul's agenda to lower gun crime while providing communities in need with new resources and support — but we are disappointed that they come at the expense of reforms on bail that we see as critical to mitigating a seemingly endless cycles of crime in poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in our cities.

Our view: Reducing gun violence can't be at the expense of social justice reform

Ed Forbes: Will Kathy Hochul's pragmatic ambitions pay off? We'll see

They're also part and parcel to a new wave of Democratic politics. As we've seen with the rise of Mayor Eric Adams in New York City Hall, voters are less enamored with progressive police reform in the face of rising crime. The progressive mood has given way to a more pragmatic approach — even as social justice and police reform advocates balk at Hochul's proposals to ease bail reform.

It's clear to us that Hochul is playing savvy politics: Too often — to the point that it has become an expected canard — we hear from Hochul's Republican colleauges and, even more disappointingly from police leaders, that the 2019 bail reform package is, at least in part, to blame for the rise in gun crimes across the state.

The truth, of course, is that no concrete correlation can be drawn between the impacts of bail reform and that spike in shootings — a spike that's been mirrored in cities across the country in states with far more stringent bail laws than New York's. In a conversation with our editorial board this week, members of the governor's staff agreed with that assessment.

In this episode, we see Hochul attempting to trump that canard — months before it becomes a talking point on her campaign trail to a term in the Executive Chamber in her own right. Should Hochul's adjustments to bail statutes succeed in the Legislature, she'll be able to turn the tables on Republican rivals by telling white suburban voters that she buttoned up bail reform while simultaneously tackling gun violence. And she'll be able to assure Black voters in urban settings that she is continuing to invest in programs that prevent and divert crime.

Will it work? The proof remains to be seen in the Albany pudding as the Legislature wends its way toward the end of its session later this spring.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY bail reform: Can it put a dent in gun crime?