The View: Sara Haines Implies Melania Trump is Being Paid to Stay in Her Marriage
The hosts of The View discuss why Melania and Donald Trump are still married
The hosts of The View discuss why Melania and Donald Trump are still married
New York prosecutors have invited former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in the hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
"I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up," said Tim O'Brien, who wrote the book "TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald."
Donald Trump has been mocked for putting out a video claiming that America is “doomed” and heading “into oblivion” unless he is elected president again. Source: Donald Trump
Daniels' lawyer said she met with prosecutors and "has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed."
The meeting between Daniels and prosecutors came as former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen appeared before a grand jury for a second time Wednesday.
"Duck Dynasty" star Missy Robertson said library staff in Hendersonville, Tennessee, were rude and disruptive during a story-hour event hosted by Christian actor Kirk Cameron in February.
Woods want to force his ex to arbitrate her lawsuit, in which she claims she was illegally kicked out of Woods' home after their breakup.
Whoopi Goldberg last issued an apology for controversial Holocaust comments she made — then doubling down on — in 2022
Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator, revealed the ex-president’s state of mind after 2020 loss to the Georgia grand jury
Despite the ongoing violence, Mexico's president claimed that his country is safer than the United States.
New pants to replace Alex Morisey’s tattered khakis will have to wait. “How many years do I have left?” asks 82-year-old Morisey, who lives in a Philadelphia nursing home. Across the U.S., hundreds of thousands of nursing home residents are locked in a wretched bind: Driven into poverty, forced to hand over all income and left to live on a stipend as low as $30 a month.
Liz Martino played in 29 games and started 18 after transferring to Jackson State from Rutgers.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security panel, abruptly walked out of a committee markup Wednesday morning after clashing with the panel’s chairman Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) over amendments. Paul vented his frustration over Peters’ use of procedural tactics to effectively shield Democrats on the committee from voting on…
One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video Tuesday showing the graphic results of multiple transgender surgeries after President Biden called the Republican’s policies "cruel."
Frozen in time for 20 years, two superyachts lie at the confluence of Iraq's Tigris and Euphrates rivers, bearing witness to the false glories of former dictator Saddam Hussein.The interior of the vessel is like a time capsule, bearing all the gilded trimmings typical of the late strongman's vast collection of properties.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson's portrayal of the Jan. 6 attack as a peaceful event set off violent rhetoric on social media, according to new analysis.
Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude and once again told the workers that the West had deceived him, which led to the start of the war against Ukraine.
Emergency allotments were authorized to help give SNAP households a temporary financial boost during the pandemic. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
The Cabinet official recalled that the former vice president was much kinder the last time they met in person.