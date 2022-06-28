'The View' Says 'How Stupid Is She?' For Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Abortion Comments, Calls It 'Dumbest Statement Of The Day'

Monday's episode of The View deemed Sarah Huckabee Sanders's abortion comments as "the dumbest statement of the day."

As reported by Decider, She made remarks after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. During a conversation about the SCOTUS decision, Joy Behar read Sanders’ comments aloud during the segment.

Behar blasts Huckabee Sanders

Behar read the comments made by Huckabee while celebrating her win in the Arkansas primary, where she is running for governor. Sanders said, “We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom.”

Whoopi Goldberg was left nearly speechless, simply saying, “That is really, you know…” and shaking her head while the hosts and audience were all shocked.

Sunny Hostin added, “I heard that and that was crazy.” Behar went even further blasting Sanders saying, “How stupid is she? Come on.”

Sanders’ statements come after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 students and 2 adults

Ana Navarro made a point about trigger laws in some states, explaining, “Arkansas and so many of the states that have trigger laws ready and that are banning a family’s choice, a woman’s choice, also have the worst social services.”

A trigger law can be called into effect to almost immediately ban abortion in the state after Roe v. Wade would be reversed.

Navarro continued, “It is hypocritical and wrong to ban a family from making their own choice of what’s best for them. If they’re going to ban a family’s choice, there’s going to be more poor kids, there’s going to be more kids in adoption, there’s going to be more kids in foster care, there’s going to be more abused kids. … Those hypocritical states need to step up and provide the services.”

Watch a clip from the Roe v. Wade discussion on 'The View' below: