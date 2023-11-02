‘The View’ star Ana Navarro just threw a wild house party in Miami. Cops were called

Oh, what a night is right.

Ana Navarro threw a dinner party for the books last week at her Coral Gables home, and things apparently got so out of control that cops were called.

“The View” star explained on Instagram what went down last Wednesday night, adding she has zero regrets.

The political commentator boasted that “a great time” was had by all at her bash for Carlos Vives and his beauty queen wife Claudia Elena Vásquez. The iconic Colombian singer had just finished a sold out concert at the Kaseya Center downtown, with a surprise appearance from Shakira herself.

“There was singing and dancing and Nicaraguan food and champagne to celebrate his 30 years of music,” wrote Navarro, who is from Nicaragua. “The whole thing turned into a concert in my backyard. That’s what happens when you invite 40 of the most fun people you know.”

Among those fun people: Gloria Estefan, who is seen in one of Navarro’s Instagram videos dancing by the pool as a saxophonist belts out Cheryl Lynn’s classic “Got to Be Real.”

And as for what else happened: Eventually, neighbors complained about the noise, and cops came out to the property to have a chat.

In another video, you see a uniformed officer gesturing with his hand to keep the music down, then the hostess asks if he wants a cocktail and he politely declines.

Navarro wrote that she refused to end the festivities and told the cop, “Listen, I’m sorry. Take me to jail, but I’m not about to shut down a party with Carlos Vives and all these people.”

Soon enough, as the partying continued, she says that a second cop showed up, so they finally all went inside.

For 51, Navarro can still rage like a sorority sister. She concludes by telling her followers that her shindig went on until 2 a.m., and then she caught a 6:30 a.m. flight to NYC to tape her ABC show.

Navarro admitted a few days later that she was still hurting, though. Along with a smiling selfie at the gym, she wrote: “I’d fallen waaaay off the wagon. Like the wagon ran over me and just kept going, kind of falling off. Way too much travel and partying. But I climbed back on today. Barely. My legs feel like overcooked pasta, right now.”