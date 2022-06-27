'The View': Sunny Hostin Says She's Anti-Abortion With No Exceptions, Even In Incest Cases — But Opposes Roe Reversal

The View host Sunny Hostin is catching it online for revealing her personal stance on abortion in light of Roe v. Wade being ruled unconstitutional.

According to several outlets, including Variety and HollywoodLife, reported how Hostin surprised The View panel when she said that she doesn't believe in abortion, even in extreme and dangerous situations.

"The court is basically saying it's time to welcome all this new life yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns," she said at first to show that she believes in a separation between individual decision-making and federal law. "It's unbelievable that precedent doesn't seem to matter anymore."

But then, she said, “I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it.” To which a shocked Sarah Haines asked if she included incest in that. Hostin said she did.

“That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic and that’s my faith,” Hostin continued. “And, you know, the justices–there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith. And so this has always been a very difficult decision for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith. And even though I agree with [Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito] on the sanctity of life…but the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.”

People sounded off in shock and irritation at Hostin's position on abortion, with one writing, Sunny doesn't believe in abortion even when the woman has been raped" with eye-rolling emojis. Another wrote, "Then @Sunny shouldn't get an abortion. See how easy that is?"

"Here we go…Sunny 'i dont believe in any exception to abortion!' Like just stfu!" wrote another commenter. "We know your Catholic but you just….I can't."

Another wrote, "I guess we're not going to talk about all the NUNS that were forced to get abortions from the priest who raped them. @Sunny this whole I'm a Catholic [talking point] is a farce!"

"Then Sunny shouldn't have an abortion, which she understands 'And so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith.'," wrote another, seemingly supporting Hostin's statement about the law not interfering with personal ideology.

Overall, fans aren’t pleased with Hostin’s decision to say her inflammatory opinion on abortion right at a critical, highly-emotional time. We will have to see how much this could damage Hostin’s cache with viewers later on.

