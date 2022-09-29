The View Talks Backlash to Biden Gaffe
The hosts of \"The View\" slam \"ageist\" backlash to Biden gaffe regarding a dead congresswoman
The hosts of \"The View\" slam \"ageist\" backlash to Biden gaffe regarding a dead congresswoman
Michael P. Flavin, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't say why President Biden has more confidence in the midterm election results now than when he said they could be "illegitimate" in January.
Andrew Dominik’s film runs almost three hours
STORY: Harris, in her first visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, said the heavily armed border area offered a stark reminder of the "dramatically different paths" the two sides have taken.Harris was in the DMZ after arriving in the South Korean capital, Seoul, early on Thursday amid simmering regional tension over North Korea's missile launches, China's actions in the Taiwan Strait, and military drills by the U.S. and South Korea.The visit by Harris to staunch U.S. ally South Korea comes amid fears that North Korea is about to conduct a nuclear test. South Korean officials say North Korea has completed preparations for what would be its seventh nuclear test since 2006, and its first since 2017.
At what could be ground zero for looming Hurricane Ian, the main avenue was desolate Tuesday afternoon. Some small boutiques had plywood boards over the windows. Only a few shop owners in this small Gulf Coast town were making final preparations in gray, drizzly weather.
The actress is at her best in Andrew Dominik’s incendiary new film.
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people. “That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League.
Lonzo Ball is still dealing with complications in his knee.
In 2015, Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts.
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
The cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death has been revealed.