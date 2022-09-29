The View Talks Backlash to Biden Gaffe

Reuters Videos

STORY: Harris, in her first visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, said the heavily armed border area offered a stark reminder of the "dramatically different paths" the two sides have taken.Harris was in the DMZ after arriving in the South Korean capital, Seoul, early on Thursday amid simmering regional tension over North Korea's missile launches, China's actions in the Taiwan Strait, and military drills by the U.S. and South Korea.The visit by Harris to staunch U.S. ally South Korea comes amid fears that North Korea is about to conduct a nuclear test. South Korean officials say North Korea has completed preparations for what would be its seventh nuclear test since 2006, and its first since 2017.