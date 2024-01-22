View various new artwork displayed at The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — This February and March, The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center is displaying various collections of new artwork.

The Hampton Arts League Member Exhibition is set to be on display Feb. 3 – March 30. It features the artwork of The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center’s member organization. This exhibition shows more than 100 artworks from artists who reside and work in Coastal Virginia.

“The Hampton Arts League Member Exhibition provides a tremendous opportunity for artists of all levels to display their work. It is gratifying to exhibit these artists in different times of their career from emerging to established and to see their progression through the years,” said Visual Arts Center Manager Diana L. Blanchard Gross.

Three additional exhibitions will also be available for viewing concurrently: A Dramatic Land: Photographs of Ireland, Unbound: The Chesapeake Bay Print Collective Portfolios and Hampton City Schools Youth Art Exhibition.

