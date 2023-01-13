Our view: Wait must end. Family, community deserve swift answers about Sinzae Reed's death

Jan 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Sinzae Reed’s ashes are seen in a capsule around his mother Megan Reed’s neck while she speaks during a community press event regarding his shooting and subsequent death. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

It is disturbing, but sadly not surprising when children and young adults are slain in Columbus.

Homicides — the bulk involving firearms — were down in 2022 compared to the record 205 counted in 2021, but those improved numbers betray the reality of a gun violence epidemic that continues to claim far too many of Franklin County's youth.

Sinzae Reed is among the children tragically lost to the epidemic last year.

Ten percent of 2022's 140 homicide victims were younger than 18 and 33% were under 21, a 9% rise from the previous year, according to Columbus Dispatch reporting.

It is awful when a child's life is cut short. This community and those families directly impacted deserve the swiftest answers possible.

In Franklin County, the gun violence epidemic is made worse by the average time officials say it takes to get a coroner's report.

Sinzae Reed's case

Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old who was fatally shot earlier this month in the Hilltop neighborhood. His sister 20-year-old Makayla Nichols said Sinzae was a good kid who didn't deserve to die.

The impact the lag can have on families, investigators and community members seeking answers is highlighted in the sad case of Sinzae Reed.

Franklin County's coroner office has not released information about the 13-year-old's October shooting death.

Conflicting information has been released about the time it takes Franklin County to complete autopsy reports.

They are completed approximately six months from the date of death, according to information currently on the office's website.

As part of his September investigation into coroner's office spending, Dispatch reporter Nathaniel Shuda learned that four of its five forensic pathologists resigned in January 2022 and, as a result, it had been taking four to six months to complete reports.

But just days before Reed was shoot and killed Oct. 12, then Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz told Shuda the office was back on track.

She said autopsy reports were being completed in eight to 10 weeks with some being done as fast as five to six weeks.

Sinzae Reed died three months ago and there has been no autopsy report.

That means 90 days and counting with no forensic clarity about the death of a child.

Is six months the best Franklin County can do?

According to the Ohio State Coroners Association, 'the autopsy report, also called the protocol, usually takes about four weeks to be completed after the autopsy. "

That time period can be extended to six to eight weeks if microscopic and chemical tests are performed.

That said, the typical time for completion of reports varies around the country from a few weeks to a few months.

In Montgomery County, which includes Dayton, autopsy reports usually take about eight weeks, according to information on the county's website.

That county's coroner's office provides autopsies and/or coroner services for more than half of this state's 88 counties, according to Dispatch reporting.

It takes 12 to14 weeks (up to three and a half months) to complete autopsy reports in Hamilton County, the home of Cincinnati, that county's website says.

For more comparison — DeKalb County Georgia, the home of Atlanta — typically completes autopsy reports within one to three months.

It says about 83% of all cases are completed in less than 30 days.

Acting Franklin County Coroner Andrea McCollom, right, chats with Board of Commissioners President Erica Crawley, left, and Deputy Administrator Kris Long on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Franklin County Government Center on High Street in Columbus.

Franklin County Coroner's office has been impacted by the national forensic pathologist shortage and internal struggles.

It is under a consultant's review that followed an investigation by Shuda revealing that $3.2 million in taxpayers' money was spent to shore up operations after the four of five forensic pathologists quit in January 2022.

New pathologists have been hired, and Dr. Andrea McCollom was appointed acting coroner in November, a week after Ortiz retired from the coroner position.

Ortiz headed the office for eight years.

Jan 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Makayla Nichols, sister of Sinzae Reed, holds a picture frame with photos of him during a community press event. Reed was killed Oct. 12, 2022 by Krieg Butler. Butler was initially charged with murder, but those charges have since been dropped and have not been refiled. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Why the autopsy report matters in Reed's case

Coroner's reports are often key to understanding how a homicide occurred and help determine what charges, if any, the person accused of committing will face.

Reed's death has drawn national attention and is being compared to the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black 17-year-old who was killed in Florida in 2012 by George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman claimed self-defense under that state's so-called "stand your ground" law.

He was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Reed was shot and killed Oct. 12 by a 36-year-old neighbor in the Wedgewood Apartments complex in the city's Hilltop neighborhood.

The neighbor, Krieg Butler, was charged with murder, but the Franklin County Prosecutor's office dismissed the charges days later due to Butler's claims that he fired on Reed in self-defense.

A 2019 state law places more burden on prosecutors in cases where self-defense claims are made by defendants.

There is no statute of limitations for filing a murder charge so the prosecutor's office can file charges again.

There is no autopsy report and thusly no forensic evidence about the boy's wounds to help prove or disprove Butler's version of events.

A witness told investigators they saw Butler get out of a red truck and fire bullets at Sinzae, striking him several times.

Butler then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. He was arrested within 48 hours.

There have been cries for justice from Reed's family members and activists in Ohio and around the nation.

Franklin County residents should not be made to wait 6 months for autopsy reports

Neither Reed's family, the accused shooter nor the community should be made to wait six months for forensic evidence that will help answer questions about what happened.

There is cruelty in the wait.

Franklin County must do better in Sinzae Reed's case and all others they are charged to examine.

The community should call for immediate improvements.

The next family made to wait could be yours.

This piece was written by the Dispatch Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson on behalf of The Dispatch Editorial Board. Editorials are our board's fact-based assessment of issues of importance to the communities we serve. These are not the opinions of our reporting staff members, who strive for neutrality in their reporting.

