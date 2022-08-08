'The View': Whoopi Goldberg And Elisabeth Hasselbeck Reportedly Didn't Speak After Intense Abortion Argument

The latest gossip from the world of The View is that Whoopi Goldberg isn’t speaking to Elisabeth Hasselbeck behind the scenes.

As fans know, politics factor in heavily at The View, and according to Radar Online, Goldberg’s liberal leaning ways are brushing up against Hasselbeck’s increasingly far-right viewpoints. Radar reports that the tension escalated after Wednesday’s episode, which touched on abortion rights.

Goldberg, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, reiterated her position on the right to choose, while Hasselbeck said she felt God had a purpose for life, regardless of how it's created.

But what really made Goldberg upset, according to the outlet, was Hasselbeck cutting her off to spew more of her opinions. Hasselbeck also made a remark about not wanting to agree with Goldberg, showing more of her insistence on ideologue behavior.

Reportedly, the two stopped speaking to each other during the commercial break, as Radar reports from gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. Reportedly, they were the only hosts who didn’t interact with each other.

It's not a far reach to believe that this could have happened, since Hasselbeck's tenure on 'The View' became more and more contentious as the years progressed.

However, The View producers have been intent on welcoming dissention and controversy by hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former member of the Trump administration, to become one of the permanent co-hosts of the show. She and Ana Navarro (also now a permanent member of the team) will fill the vacancy left by another of The View’s controversial hosts, Meghan McCain.

As Shadow and Act Unscripted has reported multiple times, fans of the show are eager for the producers to not fill vacancies or show segments with animosity and dangerous political opinions, such as what fans were privy to at the height of the coronavirus misinformation campaign.

Many fans, in fact, wrote on social media they were ready to boycott to keep Farah Griffin from being hired. Others have said that since she has been hired, they will turn their support of the show away.