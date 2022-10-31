The View: Whoopi Goldberg\'s Halloween Entrance

Associated Press

Mevlude Genc, who worked for reconcilition after five members of her family were killed in a racist attack that shook Germany in the early 1990s, has died. Authorities in Northrhine-Westphalia state said Sunday that Genc died at 79, providing no further details. Genc and her husband Durmus, who had immigrated from Turkey to Germany, lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece when far-right extremists set fire to their home in the western city of Solingen in 1993.