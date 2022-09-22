'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Made To Apologize For Lindsey Graham Gay Joke, Says I 'Should Probably Never Do This Show Again If This Is What It’s Coming To'

Whoopi Goldberg reluctantly apologized for a Lindsay Graham joke on The View and even said she should leave the show if this is what it’s coming to.

On Thursday’s episode, Goldberg made an implication that Graham is gay while discussing gay marriage and states’ rights. She then insinuated that a producer had her address the remark in the subsequent section.

The incident occured when Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, returned to 'The View,' where she denounced Republicans for their threats to restrict marriage and the right to an abortion.

“Senator Graham had said, maybe about a month ago, early August, that he believes when it comes to marriage, when it comes to abortion, it’s for states to decide. So, Senator Graham, what changed?” Jean-Pierre asked while addressing the issue to the panel, per Decider.

Goldberg joked:

“Well, maybe he’s getting married.” The audience applauded the comments with enthusiasm. She added, “Do it quick, because I know people are fooling around with our marriage rights, whoever, wherever you stand.”

Following the show's commercial break and the departure of Jean-Pierre, Goldberg began the subsequent section by clarifying her joke.

“Before I do this introduction, I need to make clear that I was doing what I do as a comic, sometimes I make jokes and it was a joke. Nothing more than that. I just got a whole conversation about people misunderstanding the joke,” she said with a begrudging look on her face. “I mean, okay!”

She added, “I should probably never do this show again. If this is what it’s coming to!”

Her comment followed Joy Behar’s own mishap on The View last year, when she made light of Carl Nassib becoming the first NFL player to come out as while he was still playing.

Though she had to apologize, many fans defended Goldberg:

I have no idea why she had to scale back on a suggestive subtle joke that half the country has already been speculating about anyway concerning Ms. Graham lol. You’re fine Whoopi! @WhoopiGoldberg #TheView https://t.co/3vzmuLAiGx — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) September 22, 2022

@WhoopiGoldberg is never cruel or inhumane in her comments. Relax y’all. Y’all know Linda Graham is a mess.#Theview — Wenona Price (@msswpr) September 22, 2022

