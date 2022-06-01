'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Tells NRA They Have To 'Give Up' AR-15 Guns, Says 'You Can Have Your Other Yeehaw Guns'

Whoopi Goldberg took on the NRA and AR-15s recently on The View.

In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Goldberg gave a passionate plea to end gun violence in a recent panel on the long-running ABC daytime talks show The View.

“Listen: this AR-15s got to go,” Goldberg declared.

The EGOT winner then mentioned another mass shooting that took place days before the one in Uvalde, in which 10 Black people were murdered by a white supremacist with an AR-15 style rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York

“I don’t care, NRA,” she said. “You’ve got to give that gun up. You can have your other yeehaw guns, whatever you want. The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re going to go out and shoot your dinner.

After addressing the NRA, Goldberg went on to point out how the AR-15 is strictly designed to kill people, noting the harm it has done to children.

OUTRAGE OVER FAILED RESPONSE TO TEXAS SHOOTING: As the demand for answers grows louder after more reports emerge about the Uvalde police’s response to the shooting that resulted in 19 children and two teachers being killed, #TheView panel discusses. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/IKJ01gflD0 — The View (@TheView) May 31, 2022

“This gun is meant to kill people. That’s what it’s for,” she continued. “And you can’t have it anymore. And I’m not even going to tell you how pissed I am that so many folks are saying, ‘Well, you can’t have what you need for your body. Forget my body. You can’t have this gun because it kills people and children, and I’m sick of it.”

After expressing her dissatisfaction, Goldberg then urged those watching “to vote the right people in” as a solution.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna take. Maybe it’s just gonna take us to vote the right people in. Maybe it’s us going out to vote and getting the right people in there, because this is some B.S. … I’m sick of seeing kids die because people are not paying attention.”

Check out more clips below: