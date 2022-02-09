Viewers unhappy with NBC’s Mikaela Shiffrin interview after she skis out at Olympics

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Grathoff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mikaela Shiffrin
    Mikaela Shiffrin
    American alpine skier
  • Simone Biles
    Simone Biles
    American Olympic gymnast

As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion, skier Mikaela Shiffrin had high hopes going into the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

But after crashing in her first event, the giant slalom, Shiffrin missed a gate on her first run in the slalom on Tuesday and was designated as “Did Not Finish.”

After that race, Shiffrin talked to reporters in the mixed zone and was interviewed on NBC Sports. An emotional Shiffrin said she was second-guessing “the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom and racing mentality.”

On social media, other athletes showed their support for Shiffrin, including gymnast Simone Biles, skier Lindsey Vonn and Shiffrin’s boyfriend, Aleksander Kilde.

Shiffrin showed her gratitude for that message from Kilde. “My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in the way @AleksanderKilde has done and continues to for me,” Shiffrin wrote on Twitter.

Fans watching on TV were saddened and some wished NBC had not conducted the interview. Here is what was being said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories