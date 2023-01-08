Viewpoint: Apprenticeships aren’t just for building trades

With the holiday season behind us, we hope everyone was able to enjoy a special night out with friends, family and coworkers to celebrate the season at a local establishment filled with great food, beverages and attentive staff. There’s an incredible amount of pride knowing we were able to contribute to so many special moments as hospitality professionals.

Although area restaurants seek to provide the best experiences for their guests, countless establishments are doing so with extremely low staffing. There are 60,000 fewer people in the industry today than before the COVID-19 pandemic. For those looking for a fulfilling career where you can put a smile on people’s faces and contribute to the vibrancy of your community, there are no shortage of options in the hospitality industry right now.

Carrie Barrix is the COO + Integrator at Maru Hospitality Group.

Given that January is National Mentoring Month, we are highlighting how the hospitality industry is using apprenticeships as a fast track to long-term career growth. Here’s how they work in the restaurant industry.

The employer pairs the apprentice with a leadership member or team advisor who guides them through the program. That employer then provides a combination of on-the-job training paired with nationally approved instructional courses like those offered by the Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan. Current offerings include line cook, hotel cook, kitchen manager, hotel manager and restaurant manager programs where the apprentices learn critical skills like food safety, cooking techniques, management and leadership training, in addition to cost control and budgeting.

Beyond the resume boosting national apprenticeship completion certificate, those who complete the program typically see an average wage increase of 14%. Given the demand for skilled and experienced workers in this industry, someone graduating from a restaurant apprenticeship often has their pick of jobs in Michigan or anywhere in the country.

The hospitality industry offers apprenticeships to help workers advance more quickly.

Employers also benefit from the program through a more skilled and efficient staff, as well as improving their employee retention rate by 80%. It truly is a win-win scenario.

The restaurant industry is still one of the few places where anyone, no matter who they are or where they come from, can climb the career ladder, beginning as a dishwasher and advancing to a management position in only a few years. Apprenticeships can help make that sort of professional trajectory attainable for more Michiganders even faster and meet the growing demand for workers across the industry.

Restaurants, food and nightlife are the hubs of our communities. If we want those good times to continue, we need to ensure the industry has the top talent to keep up with the demand. As an employer who has seen apprentices work their way through the program, I am convinced this is a sustainable strategy for workforce development. I encourage both workers and restaurants seeking to upskill their talent to contact the Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan to learn how an apprenticeship program can help.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan offers opportunity