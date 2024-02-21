Viewpoint: Bill would trample religious liberty of students

The Indiana Senate recently approved a horrible bill that would bring religious chaplains into public schools to give students religious “advice” and “guidance” — trampling the religious liberty of students and disregarding the very same parental rights that some of the bill’s supporters claim to care so much about.

Senate Bill 50 would allow school administrators to “employ, or approve as a volunteer, a school chaplain.” This invites a host of constitutional problems that the bill’s limited safeguards come nowhere near curing. Most fundamentally, public schools are not allowed to promote religion over nonreligion, or to prefer one religion over others.

Imagine a school principal who attends a Baptist church hiring that church’s pastor to be a school chaplain — encouraging students to meet with him during the school day and paying the pastor to proselytize students during those meetings. Such a school would obviously be favoring religion over nonreligion, and favoring the principal’s own specific denomination over others. Students should never feel disfavored because they do not attend the same church as their principal or teacher.

This is just one of the bill’s several unavoidable constitutional blunders, which I outlined in recent testimony to an Indiana Senate committee. In short, if this bill passes it invites schools to launch headlong into costly, unwinnable lawsuits. We’re already seeing this begin to play out in Texas, where a similar bill was passed last year and now school districts are voting on chaplain programs. Those that invite chaplains to proselytize students during the school day can look forward to lawsuits from students and parents represented by groups such as the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

A major driving force behind Texas’ chaplain bill, and copycats like Indiana’s, is a group called the National School Chaplain Association. Its parent organization has stated that it places Christian chaplains in public schools with the specific aim of converting non-Christian students, in their words “reaching the largest unreached people group inside of the public schools around the world” in order to “influence those in education until the saving grace of Jesus becomes well-known, and students develop a personal relationship with Him.”

The same organization has specifically stated that it aims to exploit the “massive lack of school counselors throughout public schools” to insert chaplains to “share God’s word,” in order to “win” and “disciple” students. So don’t fall for the rhetoric when Christian nationalists argue that public school chaplains won’t proselytize. Of course they will, and that’s the very point of this bill. And remember, the lack of school counselors is merely an excuse, not a genuine concern for its sponsors — if it were their real concern, they would take measures to hire more licensed counselors.

SB 50 has a few supposed safeguards, such as requiring that chaplains secure permission before offering “nonsecular advice,” but this is totally inadequate. Nothing in the bill stops a chaplain from taking advantage of students in their most vulnerable moments, asking that they sign a form and then telling them that only Jesus can save them from eternal damnation.

Before voting in favor of the bill, a Senate committee rejected amendments to require parental consent, to require chaplains to be religiously neutral in their advice, and to make chaplains mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect.

SB 50 is not about protecting students, it’s about winning converts and forcing religion into public schools. The Indiana House should reject it out of hand, and those supporting the bill should reflect on the fact that religious liberty requires a secular government — including a secular public school system.

Ryan D. Jayne is Senior Policy Counsel for the lobbying arm of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a national nonprofit with approximately 40,000 members across the country, including more than 500 members in Indiana.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Indiana bill would trample students' religious liberty.