Viewpoint: What bipartisanship looks like in St. Joe County

Imagine a world where Democratic and Republican elected officials work together for the betterment of the public. Better yet, imagine a world where disagreements over issues or ways to solve a problem occur, but are then quickly moved past in favor of working together to solve the next problem. If you watch the news from Washington, D.C., then this must sound like a novel and possibly idealist concept. However, that is what we have proven to be able to achieve in St. Joseph County amidst the hyperpartisan climate we see today.

Earlier this year, Portage Manor was at the forefront of a battle to determine its future. The debate evolved to become a party-line issue with Republican elected officials favoring closing Portage Manor while Democratic elected officials favored finding ways to maintain it.

Republican Commissioners led by Derek Dieter and Carl Baxmeyer decided to close the manor. After a County Council meeting, it was decided to give 60 days for the community to come up with an alternative. Democratic Portage Trustee Jason Critchlow and Democratic Councilman Mark Catanzarite accepted a request from the commissioners to form a bipartisan committee and propose possible solutions. A group of community members and experts quickly gathered and got to work, spending many hours in search of viable alternatives to continue Portage Manor operations.

After many weeks of debate, the County Commissioners made the decision to close down the operations of Portage Manor. The reasoning was founded both in the belief that the facility was in a too great a state of disrepair and belief that residents would be better served by non-county government entities.

Jason Critchlow

However, this was not to be the end to bipartisanship in St. Joseph County. One of the remaining issues to be dealt with was the future of Portage Manor Cemetery, a former pauper’s cemetery, and final resting place to at least 1,300 of our community’s ancestors.

Commissioners Dieter and Baxmeyer again disregarded partisan politics to reach out to Democratic Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow to request assistance in finding a solution. As trustee, he agreed to work with the County Commissioners to work towards a solution that resulted in his office accepting the responsibility and care of the cemetery for all generations to come.

Together we worked to find a solution for Portage Manor. We disagreed and debated. And in the end, each side won or lost based on the merits of those discussions. We then cast aside any notion of resentment over the past and turned attention towards the future, and the next problem to work on together. As elected officials, this is our responsibility to the residents we serve.

We understand the political process can be mean-spirited sometimes with people holding grudges. These days, perhaps, the rise of political extremism has made the issue much worse. Now we see partisan politics injected into nearly every institution – places it certainly does not be long such as libraries and schools.

Bipartisanship does not mean all sides win or get the solutions they seek. Instead, it means being inclusive, open minded, and willing to talk and listen. Most importantly, it means choosing to prioritize serving people instead of politics.

The future is sure to bring both agreement and disagreement between us. We cannot predict on that potential, but we can refuse to dwell on past grievance. Instead, we can choose to look towards the future.

Derek Dieter

It is understandable that some issues will inherently become political. But that does not mean they all should be, or that they should act as barriers to providing the best quality service to our residents as possible. How will we ever know what is possible, unless we choose to work together in the future?

Derek Dieter is a St. Joseph County Commissioner. Jason Critchlow is Portage Township trustee.

