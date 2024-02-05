Viewpoint: Charter schools are getting the breaks, but not the results

Attending the opening of a new for-profit charter school in downtown South Bend, South Bend Mayor James Mueller stated, "Even if you're the staunchest advocate for traditional public schools, you can still be excited about this happening in your city.” Speaking as a staunch advocate for traditional public schools, I strongly disagree.

I will be excited if charter schools can ever show their positive influence on a community outweighs the negative. We already know they are taking resources away from traditional public schools. But what we are also seeing is that they are doing so without resulting in an overall improvement in student outcomes, have less accountability to the public and are not financially stable.

Despite this, Indiana lawmakers continue to stack the deck in favor of charter schools with unproven outcomes leading to those with money and resources getting more opportunities while those with less go without.

More: Clay was closing. How did it become a charter school candidate?

This is not an indictment against any parent who chooses to utilize a charter school. Things are not as simple anymore and parents have to make tough choices in the education of their children. Also, there are many fine individuals involved with charter schools in our community — individuals with dedication and passion. But from a community impact standpoint, this system has not yet proven itself to be a viable alternative for the traditional public school system.

First and foremost, data has yet to show that charter school students are consistently outperforming traditional public school students when all other factors are made equal. A direct correlation showing an overall increase in student outcomes simply does not exist.

Charter schools also have the ability to choose which kids they educate and what services they provide. They can freely expel students without regard to where they will go for education — a luxury traditional public schools do not have. And high-effort services such as special education are not robustly offered by charter schools.

Career Academy charter network Superintendent Jeremy Lugbill speaks Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in front of Clay High School about the announcement that Carer Academy officials are seeking to lease-purchase Clay High School and make it a charter school.

Generally speaking, charter schools do not have the same level of oversight or scrutiny as traditional public schools, both in terms of accountability to the state or to the public. Instead of boards elected by voters, charter schools are overseen by hand-picked insiders with far fewer obligations to conduct their affairs with transparency and accountability.

Even as a business model, charter schools have yet to show themselves to be successful. Like traditional public schools, many of their educators are working under an "emergency license" due to the shortage of teachers. And while they siphon public tax dollars away from public schools, they also require large cash infusions from private sources just to stay afloat. Without those private dollars, their doors would close.

The new downtown charter school is a perfect example. Hundreds of thousands of dollars spent to open a school to serve 30 students with five full-time educators. That is the equivalent of Adams High School having nearly 300 full time teachers — simply unreasonable by any perspective and not a sustainable model.

And what happens when things don’t go well with a charter school? They simply close their doors (as we have seen already) without regard to the students they were serving or the long-term damage done to the local public school system.

At best, some charter schools have educational outcomes on par with some traditional schools but utilize more resources, provide fewer services, and have less accountability to the public. At worst, they are exacerbating the decline of public schools resulting in an increasingly heavier burden on working class families who have fewer resources and less opportunities.

Charter schools and traditional public schools will need to find a way to coexist, because we have lawmakers who choose politics over people by continuing to hamstring traditional public schools and play favoritism towards charters. However, the facts show that this has not been to the benefit of the entire community student population.

We all want to increase student outcomes and provide greater opportunities for success by all. Thus far, as the facts bear out, I remain unconvinced that the path to get there is through more charter schools in lieu of supporting our traditional public schools.

Jason Critchlow is Portage Township trustee.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Charter schools haven't proven they're successful.