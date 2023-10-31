Viewpoint: Will common sense prevail in upcoming SCOTUS case?

As Domestic Violence Awareness month comes to an end, those that support domestic violence victims are keeping watch on a U.S. Supreme Court case regarding the ability of courts, prosecutors, police and victims to keep firearms out of the hands of people with pending domestic violence charges or domestic violence convictions.

In June 2022, in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, the Supreme Court set a new constitutional standard for firearm regulations, ruling the “Second Amendment protects rights that are enshrined with the scope they were understood to have when the people adopted them” in the era of 1791. Public safety can now only be considered for gun regulations if comparable historical laws did so as well. There must be a historical analogous twin regulation for a modern regulation to be constitutional.

One year after Bruen, the Supreme Court announced that it will hear U.S. v. Rahimi, a challenge of a regulation restraining those individuals subject to a domestic violence order from firearm possession. Rahimi was involved in five shootings. Police identified Rahimi as a suspect, obtained a search warrant and found a rifle and a pistol in Rahimi’s home. At the time Rahimi was restricted from possessing a firearm by a court civil protective order for an allegation of assault and family violence. Federal prosecutors indicted Rahimi for possession of a firearm while under a domestic violence restraining order.

On appeal, the Federal 5th Circuit determined there was no historical analogous twin equal to protective order firearm restrictions, stated that protective orders are an “outlier that our ancestors would never have accepted,” and ruled the domestic violence restraining order law unconstitutional.

This analogous historical twin analysis has very real-life consequences for many in society alive here and now today but living at risk. Every month in the U.S. an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner, when there is a gun in household the woman is five times more likely to be killed. It is hard to dispute that domestic violence and protective order restrictions are “unprecedented societal concerns” that require a public safety focused approach. Restraining orders are a fundamental part of public safety, not only for the public, but also for law enforcement.

I am hopeful that the justices will overturn Rahimi and provide some clarification guidance that narrows Bruen’s broad historical analogous requirement. Regarding the historical analogy Justice Amy Coney Barrett, has said “[h]istory is consistent with common sense: it demonstrates that legislatures have the power to prohibit dangerous people from possessing guns.” Firearm restrictions against domestic abusers and for protective orders are that common sense and a critical safety tool for domestic violence victims and families, law enforcement, and the courts. And if Bruen’s historical analogy requirement is strictly followed, then our society can never create any restrictions on firearms that did not exist over 230 years ago.

The courts using the Bruen twin analysis also fail to adequately reconcile or account for the fact that they are looking for legal support at a time when most of our nation had little to no laws, application of the law was arbitrary, or racially and economically biased, and there were few laws protecting spouses and family members from battery, abuse or rape.

Also important, the New York Bruen regulation applied to every citizen — even those with no criminal history or no bad intent, a “good actor.” Rahimi clearly is a “bad actor.” Indiana and other states have recently repealed firearm license requirements with this same distinction between “good actors” needing a license, as opposed to having a list of “bad actors” not legal to carry. As the laws stand now, someone in Indiana with Rahimi’s record would be a “bad actor,” not legal to carry a handgun.

Further, Rahimi failed to acknowledge that Bruen also notably states that “cases implicating unprecedented societal concerns . . . may require a more nuanced approach.” I remain optimistic that common sense will prevail, the Supreme Court Justices will narrow Bruen, and decide that domestic violence victim and police officer safety is one of those “unprecedented societal concerns” too important to hinge upon the laws and legislators of 1791.

Finally, as Justice Barrett is quoted above, historically our nation has always provided means for protection of the vulnerable, prevented those whom the governing body of society considered dangerous, and punished those with ill-intent. It was then, and still is today, just good common sense.

Troy Warner is an attorney who serves on the South Bend Common Council.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: U.S. v. Rahimi important for domestic violence victims