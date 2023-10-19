Viewpoint: Cost of gun violence in Lansing is too high to ignore

When Lansing leaders are asked to fund initiatives to prevent gun violence, they are sympathetic and supportive. But the money is often slow to come. And our citizens continue to pay the high price for crime as bullets fly and people die.

The reality is taxpayers spend vast sums for what happens after gunshots are fired. Crime scene investigations, hospital bills, court costs and prison. We can and should reduce these costs — through community violence prevention strategies that have proven effective in interrupting cycles of violence.

How high are the costs? The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform conducted research to answer that question in several communities across the country.

In Detroit, the average cost of a homicide shooting is $1.6 million, according to the research. That includes $1.2 million for a 27-year prison sentence. Younger assailants are likely to live and be imprisoned many years longer, creating even higher costs.

Other shooting-related costs include a prosecutor, public defender and the courts. In the Detroit study, total criminal justice costs average $138,000. Hospital costs come to about $50,000. Victim support is roughly $27,000, and crime scene response about $5,500.

While a study in Lansing would be instructive, it is reasonable to assume costs are in line with Detroit. Studies in other cities paint similar pictures.

And that doesn’t quantify the costs of fear, of families devastated by the loss of a loved one, or the economic cost of businesses that choose to set up shop in places that are deemed safer.

It will take a multi-pronged approach to preventing gun violence. For instance, Advance Peace Lansing has been operating in southwest Lansing since October 2022, supported by city, county, state and federal funding, and operated by a non-profit partner. Four neighborhood change agents, who have had previous experience with gun violence, are supporting 15 Advance Peace fellows, young people who have been involved in gun violence themselves.

The results in Lansing and other communities are promising. Almost all of the Advance Peace fellows have stayed away from gun violence. The number of fatal shootings in Lansing has dropped from 17 between October 2021 and September 2022, to six in the first 11 months that Advance Peace Lansing has operated.

Community violence intervention programs like Advance Peace are bringing about meaningful change. They make us safer. They save federal, state and local tax dollars that are spent at the back end of shootings. Preventing just one fatal shooting can save $1.6 million or more.

Gun violence is the leading cause of premature death in the United States and the American Public Health Association has identified it as a public health crisis. We need our policymakers to not only invest more in gun violence prevention, but to be innovative and urgent in getting effective programs in place that will lower the high cost of gun violence and create safe cities.

Paul Elam is chief strategy officer for the Michigan Public Health Institute and has a Ph.D. in criminal justice from Michigan State University. He is a member of the Crime and Justice Research Alliance.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Viewpoint: Cost of gun violence in Lansing is too high to ignore