Viewpoint: Don't mess with tipped wage system; changes would hurt restaurant workers

I’ve been a restaurant server for nine years. In that time I have been able to pay for my school and raise my family. But if the Michigan Supreme Court wipes out the tipped wage system, as it was argued in Lansing, I may have to find something else to do and leave the career I love.

It may sound good on paper to say a higher minimum wage helps all workers. But that is not true in reality. What you understand once you’re in the service industry is that there’s no logical way to pay a flat consistent rate for service work like ours. It is not fair for a server or bartender to be paid the same flat rate for slow, off-peak hours versus, say, a very busy Sunday, which requires much more work. I work at Anna's House in Okemos and the Sunday breakfast/brunch rush is everything to us servers.

Under the current tipped wage system, I like working that busy shift because I have the incentive knowing I can earn far more than minimum wage. There is an increased gratification at the end of the day knowing I earned the money I need for my family. The hard work was worth it! But a court ruling against the tipped wage system we have today will ruin all of that.

Some claim that raising the minimum wage will result in more in our paychecks and STILL get all the tips.

But I know from daily experience that is not how it works. People tip BECAUSE they know that’s how I make my money. They tip BECAUSE I gave them great service and hospitality. Take that away and the tips will go away with it.

My restaurant would not be able to triple or quadruple every server’s salary and still cover costs. Changes would be made, in the form of higher prices and less staff. That means customers will get less for more, receive worse service and reflect it in their tips. I will work harder for less as jobs are cut.

Save Michigan’s tipped wage system. It’s not broken. Do not try to fix it.

