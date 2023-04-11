Viewpoint: East Africa's battle over culture and homosexuality

Person wearing a rainbow face mask

In our series of letters from African journalists, Tanzanian writer Sammy Awami considers what is behind recent moves against homosexuality in East Africa.

From banning schoolbooks in Tanzania to passing the harshest of laws in Uganda, to disputing a Supreme Court decision in Kenya, there seems to be a wave of anti-homosexuality sentiments sweeping through the region.

While there is nothing unusual about the homophobic and apocalyptic tone that always accompanies the subject, it appears there is also a rise of genuine belief, especially among those who would generally pass as liberals or open minded, that the West is on a systematic mission to shove this "homosexuality agenda" down the throats of Africans.

Most of those holding this belief can hardly substantiate it with any facts or concrete examples.

Khalifa Said, a Dar es Salaam based journalist and editor for an online outlet The Chanzo, believes that "Tanzanians' perception towards members of the LGBTQ+ community is very negative and it's getting worse every day".

There are many on social media who looked at the recent visit by US Vice-President Kamala Harris with particular suspicion.

There was even an unofficial survey on Twitter asking users to suggest how President Samia Suluhu Hassan should respond were she to be asked about her stance on homosexuality.

When journalists were not able to ask questions at the leaders' joint press briefing, many suspected it was a trick to save President Samia from the infamous question: "What is your stance on homosexuality?"

Said says this rising homophobic sentiment is not random.

He believes it is sponsored by politicians and political parties who have not delivered on their promises to their voters.

"The biggest winners of all this hatred will be the politicians who have failed to improve the living standards of their people despite being in power for decades," he says.

Ugandan MP John Musira wore a gown with anti-homosexual slogans for the debate in parliament on a new anti-gay law

The hypocrisy and predictability of politicians, clergy and the rest of the self-appointed defenders of African traditions and culture is never short of amusement.

Politicians would swiftly name and shame individuals and NGOs they accuse of supporting and spreading homosexuality in the country but would never dare to expose their peers who embezzle millions of dollars of public funds.

Last week, Tanzania's Controller Auditor General released a damning report detailing the sickening loss of millions of dollars in public entities.

We are yet to hear from the top anti-homosexual crusaders on how they plan to rescue the nation from this scourge of embezzlement.

On Zanzibar, there is an on-going court case against a gentleman who is accused of being involved in homosexuality. A medical doctor is one of the witnesses after conducting a forced anal examination on the suspect, which rights groups have repeatedly called cruel, inhumane and without scientific basis.

This case comes only a few weeks after a humiliating private video featuring the gentleman was widely shared on social media.

'Sign of African surrender'

The speed and enthusiasm with which law enforcers have handled this case is baffling, considering how many real public interest cases have been ignored in the past - like the forced disappearances of journalists and other government critics

Ugandan journalist Charles Onyango-Obbo shares Said's belief that the ongoing battle against homosexuals is not about defending African traditions and culture.

"There is currently no anti-gay hysteria in African countries with high economic growth rates or which are able to manage their debt," he tweeted. "Anti-gay crusades are a sign of African surrender. It's the waving of white flags. Those that have given up on solving their problems are scapegoating global gay forces for their failures."

Many politicians have often used homosexuality narratives to deflect the public from real issues, launch their political comeback or cement their relevance. This is because an attack on homosexuality exploits cultural or religious beliefs and appeals to voters' emotions.

Kenyan President William Ruto's comments on homosexuality made frontpage news

Following the decision by the Kenyan Supreme Court that the government could not lawfully refuse to register a rights organisation, President William Ruto said in a speech that he can be trusted to protect the nation's culture and traditions.

"You know me very well, I am a God-fearing man," he said.

"Whatever happened at the court, even if we respect the court, our culture, values, Christianity and Islam cannot allow women to marry each other, or men to marry fellow men… That will not be possible in the nation of Kenya. Therefore, don't worry."

In a motherly appeal, a fortnight ago, President Samia told university students to be careful with foreign traditions. She argued that human rights are not universal.

"These human rights have their limits. Everywhere, there are customs and traditions. We should not be forced into things that are not our customs and traditions," said the president, who is also fondly referred to as Mama Samia.

It is interesting that these politicians ignore the fact that it is actually the harsh anti-homosexuality laws - not homosexuality - that were imposed on us by the colonial government.

Indeed, the original anti-homosexuality law was first introduced across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda by the British colonialists, after successfully using it in India about 150 years ago.

The provision punishes homosexuality, stipulated as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman, or animal" with imprisonment up to life.

One would have expected politicians to abhor this colonial legacy and seek to defend their constitution.

This constitution is not only above the oppressive colonial law but also guarantees their people's equal rights and treatment. It is this document that they have sworn to defend, not some elusive cultural, traditional, or religious beliefs.

