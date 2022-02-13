Viewpoint: The FOP isn't helping Oklahoma City's policing problem

Jess Eddy speaks Oct. 6 during a news conference outside the Oklahoma Judicial Center. Julius Jones supporters filed a petition to have a grand jury investigate Oklahoma County DA David Prater.

Regardless of your opinion on the issue of policing, we can surely agree that our arguments should be informed by the facts.

A few important facts were conspicuously left out and others over-stated in OKC FOP President Mark Nelson’s recent op-ed.

According to the FBI database, it’s the numbers of officers who died in the line of duty that’s at an “all-time high,” but not because of attacks on officers, as Mr. Nelson might have suggested. In 2021, some 480 officers perished from COVID-19, dwarfing any other cause of death.

While the numbers of officers feloniously killed — nationally — did increase from 2020 to 2021, it was also not an “all-time high.” The steady decline since the 1920s and '30s continues through today. Even the 1970s saw, on average, almost double the numbers of 2021. In 2020 we saw a decrease of officers shot and killed, down from 48 in 2019 to 46. And looking at Oklahoma, one officer was killed by a citizen in 2021. Violence against officers, here and nationally, is steadily trending down.

Mr. Nelson omitted other facts I believe are important to the conversation. The Oklahoma City Police Department is second in the nation in homicide. Our police, statewide combined, are first in the nation in homicide. And Oklahoma has the highest rate of police violence against Black Americans.

Just last year, the Oklahoma County district attorney, a former police officer and strong friend of law enforcement, charged six OKCPD officers in two separate homicides. Bennie Edwards was shot in the back, and after following instructions to disarm himself; 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez was shot 13 times. Yet, the FOP continues to deny the reality of even these obvious examples of the police problem in Oklahoma City.

These are tragic outcomes that could have been prevented. But we are not going to improve if we don’t deal with the facts honestly and earnestly.

For those of us seeking better outcomes, we know a large part of the work has nothing to do with policing. We could do so much to prevent circumstances from escalating to the point where hands are cuffed or guns are drawn, shots are fired, and lives are destroyed. We desperately need youth violence interruption services, accessible mental and behavioral health care programming, crisis response teams, and robust offender re-entry support.

But the police receive the lion’s share of our city tax dollars. Through various complex budget maneuvers, we allocate about $228 million to OKCPD. That’s huge. The entire operational budget of the city is just over $1 billion. And most of the rest of the dollars are tied up in core services like water, transportation and fire.

Ask for even a penny of police dollars to go to prevention programs — and the FOP will launch a campaign to scare you into believing we actually need more money for police.

Please watch the council meetings online, or follow the live-tweet on @OKC-SPAN. Get involved. We need your help.

Jess Eddy is a community organizer in Oklahoma City.

