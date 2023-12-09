Viewpoint: Grand and Red Cedar rivers cleaner, thanks to commitment of volunteers

Nationally, volunteering rates have been on the decline for years. But here, in the greater Lansing area, we are an exception.

Just over year ago Michigan Waterways Stewards began tackling the long-standing problem of our capital city’s waterways being covered by litter and trash and choked by trees and logs. It made viewing and using our treasured rivers unpleasant, difficult, and in some areas even dangerous. To address this problem we began recruiting the help of local businesses and industry, civic and social clubs, schools and churches, and local governments.

With the enthusiastic support of over 50 organizations and the help of well over 800 volunteers, river-wide obstructions were cleared, and over 37 tons of litter, trash, and other evidence of urban and campus living was retrieved. As a result of our collective efforts, we now present the most pleasant, scenic, and varied urban waterways destination in Michigan.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wrote, “The transformation we have witnessed is a testament to the power of collective action and the positive change that can result when individuals come together with a common goal.”

Lansing Parks and Recreation director Brett Kaschinske wrote, ”The efforts of these volunteers demonstrates what can be accomplished from those with the will and commitment for the better for our community.”

Volunteer Joe Dewan helps remove trash and debris from Lansing's waterways.

Further demonstrating community pride and volunteer strength was the response when the problem of electric scooters and bicycles being tossed into and abandoned in our Red Cedar River was discovered. When micromobility provider Spin and officials from MSU and the City of East Lansing were unable to come up with a plan to address this problem, it was again our volunteers who stepped up to fill the gap.

Since discovering the enormity of the problem this summer, volunteers have removed over 225 electric scooters and 160 bicycles and created a comprehensive plan to help solve this issue.

Mike Stout is founder and president of Michigan Waterways Stewards.

Let’s give a special thanks to all our volunteers who tirelessly and selflessly work to better our community. It is a testament to our local pride and community spirit and a reminder of the ease and joy in which we can accomplish great things when working together.

