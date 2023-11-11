Viewpoint: It's a 'hard' insurance market right now. Ask your agent to help you navigate it

Insurance is a scam. I’ve heard that more times than I can count on my two hands in the last few months. I can’t help but empathize as I know as well as you, the cost of goods is increasing on almost every purchase.

As insurance agents assist consumers in navigating this exceptionally tough landscape, it's vital to keep in mind the fundamental value of insurance lies in its role as a financial safety net, providing individuals and businesses with protection and peace of mind against unexpected and potentially devastating losses.

Ben Rathbun is an independent insurance agent with Rathbun Agency.

What is exceptionally tough about the insurance landscape right now?

Often referred to as a ‘hard market,’ insurance companies raise prices, limit coverage options and impose stricter requirements on consumers, which makes it more difficult and expensive for people to obtain the insurance they need.

A hard market typically occurs because of a combination of increased claim costs and reduced investment returns. In recent years, increased premiums can be linked to escalating wildfires, floods, hurricanes and droughts coupled with the increase in payouts due to the rising prices for building materials and labor.

It's all about sharing more of the risk with consumers, lessening financial obligations for insurance carriers, and tightening rules for those who can get coverage. This positions the insurance companies to regain or maintain financial stability and for regular folks to afford the insurance they need for those times of catastrophic loss.

Carriers are utilizing a method referred to as cost sharing, meaning both the insurance carrier and the consumer (policyholder) pitch in to keep coverage available while trying to keep costs in check. For the consumer, it could mean higher deductibles, sharing the pain of premium increases, and taking steps to reduce risk, such as requiring roof maintenance or installing water sensors in your home.

Insurance agents understand how frustrating it is when insurance costs keep rising. It's frustrating when something that's supposed to protect you financially starts feeling like a financial burden.

So, how can we navigate these difficult times together? Insurance providers and customers must engage in conversations about risk reduction, coverage options from a wide range of insurance carriers, insurance discounts and offerings, and the costs and benefits of filing claims - understanding too many claims may lead to increased insurance costs that could outweigh the payouts.

In times like these, it's easy to question the value of insurance. Rising costs, tighter rules and an ever-changing market can certainly make it daunting.

But let's set the record straight: Insurance is not a scam. It's a vital financial safety net, designed to protect you when the unexpected happens.

