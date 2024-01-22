Viewpoint: Her childhood home is slated for demolition. But first, a story ...

While I no longer live in South Bend, I learned that the house that I grew up in is among those slated for demolition. The news saddened me and my family. While we understand that the house is now uninhabitable due to a fire, we want the world to know that over the years, our former home has been much more than what it appears to be now. While it may be an eyesore now, for decades, it was a haven. I’d like to share the story of our house.

The house at 219 Chestnut in South Bend is filled with special memories for Sheryl Carter Negash, who now lives in Los Angeles.

“219 Chestnut Street” is a piece of Carter family and South Bend history. Constructed in the late 1800s and purchased in the early 1940s by my parents, Tom and Frances Carter, the house has good bones and provided a solid foundation for many. Home to our immediate family for over 60 years, it also served as a launching pad for our extended family during the second wave of the Great Migration, which brought Black Americans from the South to work in northern factories. The house could easily have been listed as a safehouse in a version of the Green Book because Black travelers often found refuge and hospitality there.

The Chestnut Street house was the major purchase of my father’s life, which spanned 80 years, and it was his prized possession. His pride of ownership was apparent from the care that he gave to the exterior, interior and landscape. According to my parents, ours was the first home purchased by a Black family on that westside street. That prompted significant white flight and an influx of other Black families. Yet, our neighborhood remained racially and ethnically mixed for many years. On our block alone, our white neighbors were Polish and Hungarian. Later, a Mexican family moved in. And, of course, there were many Black families, several of whom had roots in the South. Ours was an example of how working-class families with different backgrounds could coexist peacefully.

My father moved to South Bend from Georgia to marry my mother, and found employment at Studebaker. Before long, at his beckoning, one by one, all eight of his siblings relocated to the city and resided at my parents’ home. For years, 219 Chestnut served as home base until my aunts and uncles were able to get on their feet. Most of them purchased homes around the city, raised their own families in South Bend and remained there until their deaths.

My father and mother raised their five children — my three brothers, my sister and me — in the house on Chestnut Street. I have fond memories of family dinners around the table in the kitchen; gatherings around the TV to watch Notre Dame football; lively and sometimes heated debates about politics and current events in the living room; and my parents singing together throughout the house.

By the early 1970s, my parents found a new use for their multi-bedroom home. Absent an affordable hotel in the city that catered to Black people, 219 became a waystation, free of charge, for traveling Black evangelists and others in the faith community. Once, while in town to do a concert at a local church, several students from a historically Black college, members of the Stillman College Choir from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, stayed at our house. It was my first up-close and personal contact with a group of Black college students. I was enthralled, captivated by their intelligence, beauty and kindness. Their visit to our house fired my desire to go off to college, which I did just a few short years later.

When my parents’ health began to fail, we moved them out of our family home and eventually sold it. We have mourned the impact of urban blight on Chestnut Street over the ensuing years. So, we understand the city’s decision to try to renew the neighborhood. We hope that good things will come from the effort. But, to us, whatever comes, it is important to note that once Chestnut Street was bustling with prosperity, goodwill and happy families, and chief among them were the Carters.

Our home was the center of a community and provided nourishment and sustenance — food for the heart, mind, soul and body. It was a model of what a home should be. The big green house at 219 Chestnut Street will be missed.

Sheryl Carter Negash was born and raised in South Bend. She attended Linden School, Stanley Clark School, St. Mary's Academy and Saint Joseph High School. She lives in Los Angeles.

