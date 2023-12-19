Viewpoint: How her legislative career shaped Justice O'Connor

I was privileged to serve on the board of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute from 2011 to 2017. Justice O’Connor, who passed away Dec. 1, formed the organization after her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, mainly for the purpose of carrying on what may have been her greatest lifelong passion: civics education in our schools.

During my time on the board, O'Connor was present at most meetings and, as you would expect, astute and vigorous in her participation. There was often a directness in her expression, which surely sprung from her girlhood on the family ranch on the Arizona/New Mexico wildlands border. Tragically in years since my time on the board, Justice O’Connor was less able to lead with the head and the heart so anticipated by board members.

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor pledges allegiance to the flag in this Sept. 17, 2005, photo at an open-air Immigration and Naturalization citizenship hearing in Gilbert, Ariz.

Justice O’Connor is properly recognized for the historic, influential role she played as the justice who best balanced philosophy and compromise, which is at heart the story of the history of our country.

Sandra Day O’Connor was appointed to the Arizona State Senate in 1968 and in 1973 was elected thereafter to two terms, becoming Senate majority leader, the first woman in the nation to be so chosen by her peers.

You may ask why I talk about Justice O’Connor's career as state senator. As brilliant has her career as a lawyer and a Supreme Court Justice, I believe she always had a soft spot for legislators and that often rough and tumble process. I believe it forged in her an ability to understand other points of view and lead others to do the same. In fact, she was a wonderful host to legislators, whether at her home or, as she pointed out to me once at lunch, in her favorite lunchtime booth at a restaurant near the Statehouse.

One of her close “cowgirl” friends, a friend since childhood in ranch country, told me that one reason Justice O’Connor asked me to serve on her board was that I had received a “Sagamore of the Wabash” (the Indiana governor’s highest award) from both a Democratic and a Republican governor. I have always been honored by that, perhaps a reminder of her own practice and values as a former legislator.

Her great cause during the time I served on her board was civics education. She knew with mind and heart that our democracy will stand or fall as our citizens choose to defend or, whether by ignorance or intent, to destroy it. Justice O’Connor, recognized around the world for her brilliance as a justice of the Supreme Court, was, I believe in her heart of hearts, a faithful servant of teaching American values, both achieved and yet to be achieved.

Doug Hunt is a senior partner of Holladay Properties and represented South Bend/Mishawaka in the Indiana state Senate for 20 years.

