Viewpoint: Invest in out-of-school programs to help solve state's educational challenges

The Indiana legislature is now weighing various solutions to help address our state’s significant gaps in academic outcomes based on income — a longstanding challenge exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that persists across our state.

Among the proposed changes is enabling the state’s pandemic-era investments in out-of-school time learning, such as afterschool programs, high-dosage tutoring, and summer learning experiences, to continue in perpetuity. This would dramatically improve our state’s academic outcomes and bolster the life trajectories for thousands of students across Indiana.

As often as possible, we at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County apply the wisdom of Trabian Shorters and his “asset-framing” approach, wherein he defines communities by their aspirations and contributions, rather than their challenges and deficits. This can be an uphill battle with the steady stream of negative messaging, but I’m convinced to my core that when we give our kids agency and autonomy, they flourish.

Due in no small part to the increased state investment we’ve received over the last two and a half years, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County has expanded from five sites to 30. That includes growth in South Bend and Mishawaka, as well as into rural areas in the north central region of our state, where affordable out-of-school programming is hard to find.

Editorial: A win for Boys & Girls Clubs is a win for the entire community

Data show that our programs help improve academic outcomes for students who participate. More than 64% of our students gain at least a grade level in literacy, and nearly 70% have gained at least a grade level in math. We’re also making a direct economic impact by enabling families to work. Over the last two years, Boys & Girls Clubs have provided more than $27 million in after school child care and more than $13 million in summer care—at no cost to local families.

Even with our expansion, though, demand for our programs remains unmet, with more than 800 children on waitlists for a spot at one of our sites.

I applaud lawmakers for their investment in high-quality out-of-school time programming for kids, and I’m grateful they recognize that the shortfall in academic outcomes, heightened by the closure of schools in 2020, are far from being solved. We’re living in a new reality, in which taking advantage of non-school hours to extend learning will become increasingly critical.

Jacqueline Kronk

This happens naturally for most students from affluent families, who have ample opportunity for lessons, sports, camps, tutoring and other engagement with adults during non-school hours. For too many students from low-income households, non-school hours are spent at home, unsupervised.

Indiana has a rare chance to close gaps in access to programs that have proven to be life-changing and make headway against the stubborn challenge of educational inequity.

More: Boys & Girls Clubs to double after-school programs and boost academic help in St. Joe County

As Sen. Ryan Mishler said in a recent report about the importance of out-of-school time learning, “At a time when our state needs to focus on helping students recover from the learning losses of the pandemic — and prepare for the workforce — we must focus on time outside of school just as we focus on the time spent in the classroom.”

Enabling the state’s ongoing investment in out-of-school time programming would be a significant, positive step toward this end.

Jacqueline Kronk is chief executive officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Invest in programs to help solve Indiana's educational issues