Viewpoint: Oklahoma drug court offers hope for better life while protecting public from harm

I want to share a story about the Oklahoma County Drug Court of Judge Kenneth Stoner. Judge Stoner’s drug court is successful in serving the public good, saving taxpayers money and, most importantly, giving hope to people that have neither.

This story started a few years ago when I was a full-time volunteer at one of the nation’s finest homeless shelters, the City Rescue Mission of downtown Oklahoma City. I served in Men’s Recovery and also taught GED classes to both men and women. I met John Doe (the name I will use here to respect his privacy) in Men’s Recovery on my first day. John is a good guy, and we became friends.

During a cold snap in November a few years ago, I got a phone call from John Doe. I had not talked to him in over a year. John was in a bad situation. It was cold, he had no money, he was hungry and had no food, he was living in the back of his van that was about to be towed, he was out of gas, and worst of all, he was running out of hope.

I was in a position to help. A friend pitched in, as well.Within a year we were able to get John Doe’s Social Security benefits started and secured a low-income apartment. Our neighborhood group came up with clothes, food, books, a computer and furniture.

John Doe had serious legal problems and was facing prison time on a DUI charge. However, he was offered the alternative of Drug Court. He was assigned to Judge Stoner. In the court structure, I served as John’s mentor, and several friends also served to form a support group for him.

There are many rules in Drug Court. Accountability is 100%. Attendance is mandatory at different programs that deal with alcoholism and addiction. Also, there are mandatory Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Urine tests for alcohol and/or drugs are done multiple times a week and also at random intervals.

The staff at the drug court is impressive! They work as a team to provide guidance, instruction, support and accountability. Judge Stoner leads this positive, yet firm, team. He is respected by the staff and defendants. I believe that my friend John Doe could not possibly have made his successful journey through drug court without Judge Stoner. He communicates with defendants much like a father would with a wayward child. His sincerity and integrity give the defendants a guiding light to change their lives in the right direction. I am sure that many of the other defendants feel like my friend John does about Judge Stoner. They didn’t want to let him down. Perhaps in some way he is the parent they may have needed as a child and did not receive.

Judge Stoner is also the steward of the law. Many innocent lives have been lost because of drunken drivers. It is a very serious crime.

John recently graduated from Judge Stoner’s drug court. He has been sober now for over 555 days. He has learned a lot about how to manage himself. He has a future. He has hope. For most lawyers, justice for all is their daily goal. However, Judge Stoner’s achievements are much more than that. He is granting people a chance to a better life while protecting the public from harm. He makes it very clear if you break the rules, you are going to jail immediately. While my friend John Doe made it, many will not.

A lesson is that a system of law and order can be both fair and firm, just and merciful. I would encourage you to attend an Open Court hearing at Judge Stoner’s court. Taking a teenage child or grandchild might be a worthy endeavor.

Julian K Codding is a retired businessman and former executive in the auto industry and currently works as a Realtor.

