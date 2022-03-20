Viewpoint: Public school voucher bill lacks common sense, dollars

Throughout this legislative session, we’ve witnessed passionate conversations around education in our state. Much of the strongest rhetoric has centered around the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, a controversial voucher being pushed by anti-public education think tanks and out-of-state special interest groups to reshape how students are funded in our state. Yet for a bill focused on funding, very little has been said on where the money would come from.

This voucher bill will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year. The money would come directly from the state funding formula that aids in the education of every public school student in Oklahoma.

The voucher proposal could add as many as 40,000 current private school students into the education funding formula, reducing the amount of public dollars available for educating all current public education students. Even with significant education investment by the legislature the last several years, Oklahoma ranks 47th in the country in per-student funding. The financial ramifications of this bill could drop our state even further down in these rankings.

The bill’s author, Sen. Greg Treat, is adamant that the bill will not impact public school funding and that he will only vote for it if there’s funding to add to education to offset the cost. While this is a nice gesture, it’s just that — a gesture. There’s no formal policy drafted to ensure that public school students won’t lose money because of this bill.

The financial ramifications of this proposal last much longer than the current budget year. Appropriations decisions are voted on annually by lawmakers, and it is impossible to guarantee that future legislators will uphold Sen. Treat’s pledge.

History shows our state’s volatile economy could lead to tough financial times in the coming years. If fewer dollars are available for appropriations, how will money be distributed between public school students and private vouchers?

The state’s current funding formula is rooted in equity. It uses a financial snapshot of all corners of our state. Schools in areas with historically lower income and property value receive additional state aid funding to make up for the lesser amount of locally generated funds. Districts with historically greater needs — higher numbers of special needs students, for example — receive additional state dollars for students who need more educational services to succeed in school.

The Oklahoma Empowerment Act would be especially harmful for students in our rural school districts. If the funding formula decreases — or needs to account for the addition of private school students — rural schools will lose funding even if their enrollment numbers remain the same.

This dramatic diversion of taxpayer dollars has been positioned by its champions as a plan to “fund students, not systems.” In reality, it creates two distinct systems with vastly different rules. It threatens to take away funding from a majority of students to build a separate system benefiting a small group of families.

Taxpayers should be alarmed by this proposal — and they are. In a poll released this past week by conservative polling firm The Tarrance Group, 61% of Oklahoma voters opposed the use of taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition.

Oklahomans want their public dollars invested in our state’s 700,000 public school students and the dedicated teachers that serve them, not the pockets of private entities with no transparency or accountability.

Dr. Pam Deering is the executive director for the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA). She was named the 2015 State Superintendent of the Year while serving the Midwest City-Del City School District.

